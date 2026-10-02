Roman Reigns Shares Personal News Amid 2-Week Absence

Reigning World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since September 14.

Reigns last appeared on WWE Raw in Mexico City. He successfully defended his title against Penta in one of the best matches of the year.

The Tribal Chief was then attacked by LA Knight after the match, which led to their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank on October 10.

Roman Reigns Shares Health Update

In an appearance on the Men’s Health Strong Talk podcast, Roman Reigns opened up about dealing with chronic myeloid leukemia or CML, which is an incurable form of blood cancer.

Reigns revealed that he’s still being treated for CML on a regular basis when asked if he has tried using peptides.

“Well, with my medical history, I have to be very careful,” Reigns said. “I’m still to this day, down to the wire, fighting CML, so I have to be very careful when it comes to different things like that. Anything invasive, anything like that, I just can’t take a chance on it.”

The OTC added that he’s trying to reach remission on a molecular level.

“We’re under control and we’re under the actual baseline, but to be in molecular remission, it has to be almost zeroed out,” Reigns said. “And there’s just still those minute traces, like 0.31, you know what I mean? But they count. So I still just have to be very careful and very smart.”

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Reigns also revealed that he struggled with body dysmorphia at times, which is a mental health condition where a person worries about flaws in appearance.

The WWE star’s regimen keeps himself healthy and in shape, but it’s all about staying mentally ahead of what he wants to accomplish.

Roman Reigns Set for WWE Raw Return

As announced on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Roman Reigns will be returning to television next week in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reigns is expected to appear at the Enterprise Center and respond to LA Knight’s claims from the past two weeks. Knight has been busy building up their upcoming title match at Money in the Bank.

The Megastar even confidently told Reigns that he’ll be coming out of New Orleans, Louisiana as the new World Heavyweight champion.

Reigns has been the champion since beating CM Punk at WrestleMania 42. He has defended his title against Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins and Penta.

The MITB PLE is scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center.