WWE Giant Teases International Match Against Oba Femi

The bad blood between WWE titans Oba Femi and OMOS dates back to their NXT tenure. Eager to discover who the toughest dog in the junkyard is, the two colossal stars clashed twice last year.

OMOS attacked Oba Femi at an NXT live event in Detroit in October 2025. Days later, the Nigerian-born wrestlers competed in an official bout at NXT Cleveland. However, a winner was never declared, as the NXT faction Darkstate interrupted the heavyweight clash.

“This isn’t finished,” read a post from NXT’s X account. “Things between Oba and Omos got a little chaotic last night at NXT Cleveland!”

During an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, OMOS revealed that he intends to settle the score with Oba Femi and that the two giants could head overseas for their next match.

OMOS Wants Smoke With Oba Femi

OMOS, who stands 7-foot-3, is the third-tallest WWE superstar in history. Few people can size up with the hulking giant, and he has laid waste to a multitude of wrestlers across AAA and WWE.

Still, for every giant, there is a slayer, and The Ruler, Oba Femi, could potentially conquer the former Copa Bardahl Battle Royal winner.

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OMOS isn’t ducking smoke, though, and admitted he welcomes an opportunity to lock up with Oba Femi again. Not only that, OMOS teased that his next bout with Oba Femi could be held overseas.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future holds,” OMOS told Casino.org of a potential rematch with Oba Femi. “But I will drop this little gem. Fun fact for all

wrestling fans out there, Oba Femi and I are from the same place. We’re from the same township. We’re from the same area. So, I’ll leave it for the audience to speculate on that.”

OMOS and Oba Femi were both born in Nigeria.

Femi relocated from Lagos, Nigeria, after receiving a track and field scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University. He later transferred to the University of Alabama in 2019 to continue his athletic career before eventually joining WWE.

OMOS moved to America as a high school teenager in 2008 after receiving a basketball scholarship.

Boasting droves of athleticism and a pinch of bad blood, OMOS and Oba Femi could head back to Nigeria to wage war once more. This time, so long as there is no outside interference, the two wrestlers may finally discover who the true top dawg is.

Oba Femi is the Reigning King of the Ring

OMOS and Oba Femi have both been on a tear since being promoted from NXT.

The towering star OMOS won the Copa Bardahl Battle Royal at Lucha Libre AAA’s Triplemanía XXXIII in August 2025. He followed that up with a six-week stint in Japan, where he continued to mold his craft in NOAH.

Femi has also blazed an impressive trail since vacating the NXT Championship and advancing to the main roster.

Since strutting his way into the Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entry in his WWE main roster debut, Femi has been a bone collector across RAW and SmackDown.

The 6-foot-6 superstar squashed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, pushed former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to his limits at Saturday Night’s Main Event and was crowned the 2026 King of the Ring at Night of Champions.

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Whenever the two giants clash again, I’ll be sure to tune into the colossal showdown.