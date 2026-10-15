San Antonio Spurs De’Aaron Fox Looks Free of Injuries

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox threw down a monstrous one-handed dunk last night. If you’re a Spurs fan, then you know you haven’t seen Fox get up like that much since joining the Spurs. He is finally looking fully healthy, with full movement and speed.

Fox is moving the way that he was pre-injury. He got crucified for how he played in the NBA Finals just a few months ago. There was no leeway with him after the injury; everyone just expected him to play well. He was dealing with ankle injuries throughout the playoffs, though; they slowed him down.

Spurs De’Aaron Fox Gives a Glimpse of What’s to Come for This Season

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: De’Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs at the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Fox played just under 19 minutes in the win over the Phoenix Suns. He only took five shots, made three of them, and hit both of his three-pointers. He finished the game with 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. The quickness and speed with athleticism that everyone was accustomed to seeing were there.

He was moving off-ball and blowing by defenders. His dunk happened in a two-man game with him and Victor Wembanyama. As he handed the ball off to Wembanyama, he took a hard cut, received the ball back, and dunked on Rasheer Fleming.

Spurs are in a Good Spot with Fox

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs drives around Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This is the Fox that the Spurs will need this season. He looked healthy and confident. If Fox can stay free of injury this season, then the Spurs are in a good spot. He was a big key to them making the NBA Finals last season and will be big in what they want to accomplish this season.

He is still a really good player who gets a lot of hate because of one bad series. A series where he was playing with ankle injuries. He didn’t look like himself at all, and people didn’t want to hear anything about his injury. They expected better from him and made him out to be a bad player.

Even though it is just one preseason game, this game shows what is to come. It shows that Fox is no longer dealing with any major injuries. The dunk alone was a glimpse of how this season could go for Fox. It was the first time in a long time that we’ve seen him dunk on someone.

Spurs fans around the world should get ready for Fox to deliver a good season. He is an important piece to this young team and will be vital in the playoffs. It’s time to let the last playoffs go and appreciate the player that Fox is. One bad series doesn’t define him, and he has something to prove this season.