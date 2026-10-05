De’Aaron Fox Makes Feelings Clear on OG Anunoby Block in NBA Finals

In Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs were up by a point against the New York Knicks with around 12 seconds remaining.

De’Aaron Fox recovered the ball, but instead of running down the clock, he decided to go for a layup. OG Anunoby chased him down for a clutch block as the Knicks get a chance to complete the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Anunoby played hero again in the next possession, tipping in the game-winning shot to give the Knicks a 3-1 series lead. They would beat the Spurs in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship in 53 years.

And as for Fox, it was the lowlight of a forgettable and disappointing NBA Finals debut. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 34.3% shooting from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range.

De’Aaron Fox on OG Anunoby Block

Speaking to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, De’Aaron Fox opened up about his decision to go for the basket late in Game 4 rather than run out the clock.

Fox admitted that he dwelled on getting blocked by OG Anunoby, but he has already put it past behind him this offseason.

“It definitely stuck with me for a bit,” Fox said. “Obviously you think about it. It’s in the back of your mind. But you don’t want to dwell on that for the rest of the time that you play basketball, for the rest of the time that you live.”

The two-time All-Star is ready for a bounce-back season. He’s feeling confident despite speculations about his future in San Antonio, especially since Dylan Harper was the Spurs’ second-best player in the NBA Finals.

“I feel like I have a gift in being able to move on,” Fox said. “I reflect, but it’s a new season. It’s a new day.”

Fox is set to remain as the starter this season, with Harper coming off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox on Dylan Harper Rotation Issue

Dylan Harper joked about wanting to be the starter this season, which caused some unwanted attention heading into training camp.

However, De’Aaron Fox was a bit more diplomatic when asked about Harper’s remarks and the backcourt situation in San Antonio.

“I’m not the coach, so it’s not my decision,” Fox said. “I mean, we know we’re all going to play together and obviously we don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’re all talented.”

The Spurs begin their preseason Thursday, October 9 against the Atlanta Hawks.