Arsenal Fear Bukayo Saka Injury Could Be Worse Than First Feared

Arsenal could be about to lose one of their most important players for a significant stretch of the season. Bukayo Saka will miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton after suffering a thigh injury against Bayern Munich, and the early signs have left Mikel Arteta concerned that the problem could be more serious than first hoped.

The Bukayo Saka injury forced the England international off just 10 minutes into Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw in Munich. Arsenal are awaiting further medical assessments, but reports suggest the winger could be sidelined for six weeks or longer. That is not yet a confirmed recovery timeline, although Arteta’s own comments have given supporters reason to worry.

Arteta Gives Worrying Update on Saka Injury

Saka went down clutching his upper leg after a pass against Bayern, with no obvious challenge immediately preceding the incident. He struggled with his movement as he left the pitch, and Eberechi Eze came on to replace him.

The initial assessment was complicated by significant fluid around the affected area. Speaking before the Everton game, Arteta explained that Saka needed another MRI scan, further examinations and specialist opinions before Arsenal could establish the extent of the damage.

“When a player is struggling to walk without any pain, he’s restricted in movement, they are not good signs,” Arteta said.. The Arsenal manager nevertheless urged patience while the club waited for a definitive assessment.

The concern is that this could be more than a short-term muscle problem. The Guardian reported that Arsenal fear a possible six-week absence, with other reports suggesting the layoff could stretch to eight weeks. Neither timeframe has been confirmed by Arsenal, so the full impact of the Bukayo Saka injury remains unclear.

Arsenal Could Lose Saka for a Crucial Run of Games

A six-week absence would be a major setback for Arsenal. The schedule includes a Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 1, a Champions League meeting with Slavia Prague three days later and further league fixtures against Newcastle and Manchester City later in November.

A longer recovery could put even more important games at risk, including the north London derby against Tottenham and Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid in December. Those matches are potential absences, not confirmed ones, but they underline why the club will be anxious to establish the severity of the injury.

Saka’s importance goes beyond his goals and assists. He is one of Arsenal’s main sources of creativity and a player opponents must constantly account for. Eze and Noni Madueke offer Arteta alternatives, while teenage winger Max Dowman could receive more opportunities if Saka is unavailable for an extended period.

Another Injury Raises Questions About Saka’s Workload

The latest setback also renews questions about the physical demands placed on Saka. The winger has dealt with several fitness problems in recent seasons, and Arteta has acknowledged that managing his workload will be important when he returns.

The manager also criticized the relentless schedule facing top players, pointing out that Arsenal have three matches in fewer than six days. The Bayern game, Everton clash and League Cup meeting with Fleetwood Town leave little recovery time between fixtures.

For now, the priority is finding out exactly how badly Saka has been hurt. Arsenal will not want to rush their star winger back, particularly with so much of the season still to play. But if the early fears prove accurate, this could become one of the most consequential injuries of their campaign.