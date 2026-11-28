Manchester United suffered another painful Premier League defeat after losing 4-0 to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The result saw United set an unwanted Premier League record by conceding at least two goals in six consecutive halves, highlighting their ongoing defensive problems.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half, while Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added goals after the break. United have now conceded at least two goals in eight consecutive matches across all competitions, their longest run since 1977.

The defeat left Mauricio Pochettino searching for his first win as manager and pushed United deeper into the relegation zone. With pressure mounting, the club faces another difficult week as it looks to stop the slide.

Manchester United Set Unwanted Premier League Record

Manchester United made history for the wrong reasons against Brentford, becoming the first team in Premier League history to concede at least two goals in six consecutive halves.

The run began under interim manager Michael Carrick with the second half of a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. United then conceded twice in each half of a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa before suffering a 4-0 loss to Liverpool, conceding in both halves.

Callum Wilson’s first-half brace against Brentford extended the unwanted record. Kristoffer Ajer and substitute Kevin Schade added two more goals after the break, taking the streak to seven halves.

United have also conceded at least two goals in eight straight games across all competitions, their longest such run since 1977.

Callum Wilson Punishes Manchester United Defensive Errors

Brentford took control after United started brightly. Harry Maguire hit the crossbar, while Patrick Dorgu missed an early opportunity to put the hosts ahead.

Wilson broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. He doubled Brentford’s lead 13 minutes later after a move involving Dango Ouattara.

United struggled to contain Brentford’s attacking moves, with errors from goalkeeper Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martínez and Maguire contributing to their defensive collapse.

Pochettino made changes at half-time, bringing on Bryan Mbeumo and Luke Shaw, but United could not turn the game around. Ajer and Schade scored after the break to complete the 4-0 defeat, leaving home supporters booing at full time.

Manchester United Relegation Pressure Grows After Brentford Loss

The Brentford defeat left Manchester United 19th in the Premier League with eight points from 12 matches. They have recorded one win, five draws and six defeats, scoring 14 goals and conceding 27.

The club has also extended its winless Premier League run to 10 matches. United have conceded 13 goals in six home league games, their worst record at this stage of a season since 1930-31.

Pochettino took charge in mid-November after leaving the United States national team. His first match ended in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, followed by a 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP. The Brentford loss was his first home game as manager.

Brentford moved up to fifth after ending a 10-game winless away league run and recording their first victory at Old Trafford since 1937.

Manchester United now face Newcastle United away before hosting Coventry City. Pochettino must quickly improve United’s defense as the club continues to struggle near the bottom of the Premier League table.