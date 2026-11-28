Manchester United suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving supporters furious after another poor Premier League performance. The loss came in Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as manager, adding pressure after a difficult start that included a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Brentford scored through a brace from Wilson, while Ajer and Schade also found the net. United’s poor defending, lack of intensity and inability to respond left fans questioning the players’ commitment and the club’s direction.

The result also heightened relegation fears, with supporters openly debating whether the team has what it takes to escape the bottom of the Premier League table. The final whistle brought boos and a wave of angry reactions across social media.

Manchester United Fans React to 0-4 Brentford Defeat

The heavy defeat triggered angry reactions from Manchester United supporters, with many describing the performance as disgraceful.

One fan wrote, “Manchester United 0 – 4 Brentford. Disgrace! Absolutely disgraceful.”

CloudNine Sports also criticized the players, posting, “Losing 4-0 to Brentford at Old Trafford is embarrassing…. The players are not bothered about being in the RELEGATION zone.”

Partchy questioned the club’s wider problems and the players’ future, writing, “If I’m one of these players, I’m on the phone to my agent to get me a move in January! The players are to blame for so much, but this club is poisonous. It’s rotten. Relegation is the only answer. And Brentford haven’t even had to play that amazing to win.”

Possible also expressed frustration about the result, posting, “Losing 4 goals to nil at home at Old Trafford from a new coach with high expectations to Brentford, a small club sitting 19th on the table, this is very, very disgraceful from Manchester United.”

Manchester United relegation fears grow after another heavy loss

The result increased fears about Manchester United’s relegation battle, with the club struggling to find consistency and confidence. Defeats to Liverpool, Bournemouth, Chelsea and other opponents have added to concerns about the team’s ability to compete.

During the game, GOALORA posted, “Pathetic. Pathetic. Absolutely PATHETIC! Shambolic defending, wasted chances and yet another embarrassing display at home.”

The reaction reflected growing frustration with United’s defensive mistakes, missed chances and lack of urgency. Some supporters believe the problems go beyond tactics and have called for major changes to the squad and the club’s structure.

Manchester United Players Face Growing Pressure after Brentford Thrashing

Pochettino now faces pressure to improve Manchester United’s performances after his first home game ended in a four-goal defeat. The Old Trafford crowd made their feelings clear at the final whistle, while the result raised further questions about the players’ quality, attitude and ability to respond under pressure.

For supporters, the defeat was another sign of how far the club’s standards have fallen. Calls for a squad overhaul and concerns about relegation continue to grow as United struggle to deliver results.

The 0-4 loss to Brentford has added another painful chapter to Manchester United’s season. With patience running out and supporters demanding answers, the pressure at Old Trafford continues to intensify.