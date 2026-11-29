Arsenal vs Man City today at the Emirates Stadium headlines the Premier League weekend with major early title-race implications. Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners welcome Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City to north London for a Matchday 12 showdown that could either stretch Arsenal’s cushion at the summit to nine points or blow the championship race wide open before December arrives.

Match Preview and Title-Race Stakes

Arsenal enter Sunday afternoon sitting first in the Premier League table with 28 points from 11 matches (9 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss), holding a commanding six-point advantage over rivals Manchester City on 22 points (7 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses). Surprise side Brighton, also in action today at home to Newcastle, sit in second place just ahead of Man City on goal-difference.

The Gunners have turned the Emirates into a fortress during the 2026-27 campaign, winning all five of their home league outings while conceding just two goals in front of their own supporters.

Manchester City arrive in London searching for traction after an uncharacteristic domestic slide. Following a blistering start to the season under Maresca, City have collected just one point from their last four Premier League fixtures and travel south on the back of consecutive draws against Fulham and Napoli. With Arsenal boasting the stronger recent home record in this fixture, City cannot afford another slip if they intend to keep pace in the title chase.

Arsenal Team News

Arteta faces a late fitness decision in goal, where David Raya is managing a shoulder issue. While the Arsenal manager indicated the problem is not serious, veteran backup Kepa Arrizabalaga is on standby to deputize if Raya is not passed fit before kickoff.

Further up the pitch, Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martín Zubimendi (hamstring) remain sidelined and are not expected to return to match action until closer to Christmas. On the positive side, teenage midfielder Max Dowman returns from suspension to bolster Arsenal’s bench options. Kai Havertz is projected to lead the forward line, with Eberechi Eze favored to return to the starting XI after Christos Tzolis started midweek.

Manchester City Team News

Maresca travels to north London with a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal. Forward Antoine Semenyo is the lone confirmed absentee as he continues recovering from a knee injury.

Erling Haaland remains the focal point of City’s attack, flanked by creative options in strong form. Rayan Cherki is expected to retain his starting role after an encouraging run of performances, while Jérémy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye are both pushing strongly for places on the wings.

Probable Lineups

Club Formation Projected Starting XI Arsenal 4-2-3-1 Raya (or Kepa); Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Rice; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz Manchester City 4-2-3-1 Donnarumma; Nunes, Guéhi, Dias, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernández; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

How to Watch Arsenal vs Man City Today

Kickoff at the Emirates Stadium is set for 16:30 local time on Sunday, November 29 (11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 17:30 CET). Viewers across major territories can catch live television and streaming coverage through the following official broadcasters: