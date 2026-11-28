Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune shared his honest thoughts on Bruno Fernandes. Fortune believes that Fernandes is committed to the club and has no desire to leave.

United reportedly triggered a 12-month option to extend Fernandes’ contract in hopes of negotiating an extension. By doing so, the club ensures that they do not lose the Portuguese midfielder on a free transfer.

Fernandes signed a three-year deal in 2024, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

It has been a disappointing season for United. The club currently sits near the bottom of the table and could be at risk of being relegated.

Lackluster performances resulted in a manager change, with former USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino replacing Michael Carrick.

Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Shares Honest Take on Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune shared a surprising take on Bruno Fernandes extending his contract with the club. According to Fortune, Fernandes still wants to stay with the club despite the team’s poor results this season.

“The new contract will come down to Bruno himself and the relationship he will have with Pochettino. But Bruno, from what I’ve seen, loves the club. He’s the captain, and negotiations have to come from both sides, but from what I’ve seen with Bruno from the outside, I don’t think Bruno wants to leave Manchester United,” Fortune told Mr. Gamble.

Fortune is confident that Pochettino will eventually turn things around and entice Fernandes to stay.

“You never know in football these days. He’s got one of the best managers in the world coming into United now, and if Pochettino can get it right to convince Bruno, then obviously, with results turning around, he could become the main figure again for the team,” Fortune said.

Fortune Emphasizes Patience for Fernandes-Pochettino Relationship

Fortune also made it clear that it will take time for Fernandes and Pochettino to develop a strong relationship. He is hopeful that the negotiations will not drag on and can be resolved, as an extension could significantly improve the morale of the club.

Manchester United players have been heavily criticized lately, particularly by their supporters at the stadium. Still, Fortune believes Fernandes will earn his new manager’s trust.

“I hope the negotiations go well, because you never know with these things. But from my side, I know Bruno wants to stay at the club. I hope he can have a good relationship with Pochettino, and they can push on and get the team back up in the Premier League and push to get into Europe,” Fortune told Mr. Gamble.

He continued:

“But look, first of all, it’s baby steps. Get the relationships going, because when the relationship is good and there’s a good team spirit, they can do everything.”