Lamine Yamal Injury Update: Spain Star’s Status vs Cabo Verde

The 2026 FIBA World Cup continues on Monday, with Spain facing Cabo Verde in Group H action.

One of the biggest storylines for Spain’s World Cup opening match is Lamine Yamal‘s fitness. Yamal has not played since April 22 after suffering a left hamstring injury during Barcelona‘s match against Celta Vigo.

Speaking on Sunday’s pre-match media conference, Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente shared an update on Yamal’s availability against Cabo Verde.

“The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition,” De la Fuente said, via ESPN’s Alex Kirkland. “He’s arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He’s fine.”

There were doubts about Yamal’s recovery when the injury happened. He was a full participant in La Roja’s training session on Sunday.

Teammates Nico Williams and Victor Muñoz also practiced fully and will be available off the bench for the World Cup opener.

Is Lamine Yamal Playing Against Cabo Verde?

Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Spain’s medical team has given Lamine Yamal the clearance to play against Cabo Verde. However, Yamal is not expected to be part of the starting 11, but he will be available to play “some minutes” as a substitute.

“The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues,” De la Fuente said, via ESPN’s Alex Kirkland. “Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes.”

Spain is at an advantage of giving Yamal minutes off the bench against Cabo Verde. They are the second-ranked team by FIFA heading into the World Cup just behind France, while the small island nation is ranked 67th.

It will be the first time in either nation’s history that they are facing each other in international competition. It’s also The Blue Sharks’ debut at the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal Thought He Won’t Be Playing At The World Cup

In an interview with the Royal Spanish Football Federation late last month, Lamine Yamal feared he would miss the World Cup due to his injury.

“I never had a hamstring injury like that, but I knew that it wasn’t going to be a short recovery time,” Yamal said, via Fox Sports. “I was afraid that it was something serious or that it could relapse and that I would miss the World Cup.”

Yamal suffered the injury while taking a penalty for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. He converted the penalty, but he immediately called for medical attention and lay down on the ground, holding his hamstring.

“I remember the play in which I got injured,” Yamal said. “I was praying inside for it not to be serious, for it to be a cramp or something like that, because I knew the World Cup was very close.”

Luckily for the 18-year-old forward, he was given the clearance and was named to the 26-man squad. He’s looking to lead Spain to their second World Cup triumph.