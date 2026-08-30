How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live Today: Premier League Preview,  Confirmed Lineup, TV Channel and  Stream

Chelsea vs Brighton live today brings another major test in the 2026/27 Premier League season as the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, 2026. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM BST, with the fixture also starting at 3:00 PM CEST, 9:00 AM EDT and 6:00 AM PDT.

Xabi Alonso will take charge of his first Premier League home game as Chelsea manager after opening the campaign with a 3-2 win at Fulham and a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town. Brighton arrives in London having won its last four matches against Chelsea across all competitions, adding an important recent trend to this Round 2 fixture.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton match: Live stream, TV Schedule

Fans looking for the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream can watch the Premier League fixture through broadcasters serving their region. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Main Event will provide live coverage. Canal+ holds rights in France and selected markets, while DAZN carries Premier League coverage in Germany, Spain and Italy.

In the United States, NBC Sports networks and Peacock will provide coverage. Canadian viewers can watch through FuboTV. Star Sports HD1 and Disney+ Hotstar will serve viewers in India, while Astro and TrueVisions carry the fixture across parts of Southeast Asia.

SuperSport provides coverage across Africa through the SuperSport Premier League channel. ESPN and Disney+ will broadcast the match in South America, while Optus Sport remains the Australian streaming destination.

The Chelsea vs Brighton match kicks off at 2:00 PM BST at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Brighton match Preview

The Chelsea vs Brighton preview centers on Alonso’s first Premier League home game. Chelsea started the campaign with a 3-2 away win against Fulham before beating Luton Town 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The hosts have several selection issues to manage. The Chelsea vs Brighton team news includes a fitness concern for Moisés Caicedo after he picked up a training knock. Levi Colwill and Geovany Quenda are fit after missing the cup match, while Wesley Fofana is suspended. Enzo Fernández is expected to begin on the bench.

Chelsea’s predicted 3-4-2-1 lineup is Sánchez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Hato; Palmer, Pedro and Rogers.

Brighton enters with four straight wins over Chelsea across all competitions. Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh are ruled out, while Jack Hinshelwood also misses the game after suffering a training knock.

The expected Brighton lineup is Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Ayari; Osman, Gómez, De Cuyper and Kostoulas.

Chelsea vs Brighton Head-to-Head

The Chelsea vs Brighton head-to-head record has shifted toward Brighton in recent meetings. The Seagulls won 3-0 at home in April 2026 before recording a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in September 2025.

Brighton also won 3-0 in February 2025 and 2-1 in the FA Cup earlier that month. Chelsea’s listed September 2024 result is recorded as 4-2, although the supplied draft identifies both sides as Chelsea, so that result cannot be presented as a verified head-to-head score from the source.

Brighton has scored exactly three goals in each of its last three Premier League meetings with Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Brighton Match Stats

The Chelsea vs Brighton match Stats show contrasting recent form. Chelsea’s last five results across all competitions are recorded as W-W-L-W-D, while Brighton’s sequence is W-W-W-W-L.

The Chelsea vs Brighton key stats also highlight Brighton’s recent attacking record against its opponent. The Seagulls have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League meetings with Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Brighton Match Ticket

Demand for Chelsea vs Brighton match tickets is high for the Stamford Bridge fixture. Fans seeking admission should use official club ticket channels or authorized ticket providers. The supplied information does not confirm a specific number of remaining tickets.

Chelsea vs Brighton Match Prediction

The Chelsea vs Brighton match prediction is a 2-2 draw. Chelsea has home advantage and enters with two wins to start the campaign, but Brighton’s recent dominance in this fixture gives the visitors a strong platform.

The Chelsea vs Brighton analysis also points to an interesting tactical battle. Alonso is expected to use two attacking midfielders behind João Pedro, while Brighton will rely on positional pressing and quick transitions.

The Chelsea vs Brighton match odds make Chelsea the narrow favorite. The home side is priced at 1.95 (-105), while the draw stands at 3.60 (+260). Brighton is listed at 3.75 (+275).

Chelsea vs Brighton score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Brighton