Liverpool Get Good Cody Gakpo News After Failed Deadline Transfer

On Friday at Portman Road, Liverpool takes on Ipswich Town to kick off Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Reds are looking for their first win of the campaign after back-to-back draws to start the season.

Liverpool needed a very late penalty against Newcastle to earn a 2-2 draw. They also scored another late goal in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last week.

Liverpool Get Good Cody Gakpo News

Cody Gakpo had a goal and an assist after the first two games of the season.

However, Gakpo was nearly part of a shocking deadline day transfer to Manchester City before getting canceled at the last minute. Even Tottenham were reportedly interested in acquiring the Dutch international.

Speaking to reporters a day before the Ipswich Town fixture, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola shared an update on Gakpo after his failed move on deadline day.

Iraola revealed that Gakpo will remain an option for the starting eleven despite his failed move. It’s good news for Liverpool since the 27-year-old winger remains in form.

“My relationship with Cody has been very honest from the beginning,” Iraola said, via Mirror. “He has played very well for us so far. He was always aware of the situation in the market. We were constantly talking. I hope we can keep him at the same level. He is in a good place physically and mentally, and I’m very happy to pick him.”

Gakpo started on the left wing in the first two games of the season. It will be interesting to see if Iraola continues to pick him for Friday’s fixture, especially with The Reds’ newest signing Bradley Barcola possibly available to play.

Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town Preview

Ipswich Town welcomes Liverpool back to Portman Road for the first time since August 2024. The Blues are looking to win just their second match against Liverpool in the Premiere League. Their last victory against The Reds was on December 2000 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, The Reds are just trying to get their first win of the campaign. They are off to a tough start under Andoni Iraola, who is on a 20-game unbeaten run as manager.

Before leaving Bournemout, Iraola helped them finish the season on an 18-game unbeaten run and qualify for Europe for the first time ever.

Liverpool’s defense has been poor in the first two games, so Iraola might make some change to his tactics or lineups against Ipswich.

Here is the expected starting lineups for Liverpool and Ipswich Town:

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz; Alexsander Isak

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Kjell Scherpen; Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis; Marcelino Nunez, Sasa Lukic; Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda; Chuba Akpom