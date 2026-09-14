Manchester United Get ‘Uncursing’ Offer From WWE Superstar Danhausen

It has been 13 years since Manchester United last won the Premier League title.

They have been struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson retired following the 2012-13 season, the final year they lifted the EPL trophy.

Due to their failure to win the league for more than a decade, plus the number of wasted talents over the years, some supporters have dubbed the Red Devils as “cursed.”

WWE Superstar Danhausen to ‘Uncurse’ Manchester United?

Over the past year, WWE Superstar Danhausen has turned into a pop culture sensation in the United States.

Danhausen “uncursed” the New York Knicks during the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The Knicks went on to win the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years. He also “uncursed” the Carolina Hurricanes during the Stanley Cup Finals, en route to their title win.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz recently, Danhausen was asked if he could “uncurse” Manchester United.

The Very Nice, Very Evil superstar shared his conditions to help Manchester United regain its glory.

“Oh, trying to get a freebie out of Danhausen, eh?” Danhausen said via Fightful. “Well, how about you send Danhausen some of the British pounds? British pounds. All right, so Danhausen is going to need about 10 mil of those British coins you have, pounds if you will, and mail them over in a money sack, classic style, and Danhausen will do the bidding.”

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Maybe Danhausen is the answer to the Red Devils’ struggles. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Man United failed to beat City despite being down to 10 men after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute.

Manchester United in the EPL This Season

After Matchday 4, Manchester United are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table. They have one win, one draw and two defeats, which isn’t a good start to a hopeful campaign.

On Matchday 1, the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to the newly promoted Hull City. They followed it up with a 5-2 win against Ipswich Town.

Man United then failed to secure a win over Everton, allowing a 96th-minute equalizer to Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the eventual 2-2 draw.

And on Sunday, the 20-time English champions just could find the back of the net against Manchester City. Erling Haaland scored the lone goal in the 60th minute, though there’s controversy surrounding it.

According to BBC, the Premier League refereeing body, Pro Ref, has admitted that there was an “error of judgment” in awarding Haaland the goal.