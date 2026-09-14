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Manchester United Get ‘Uncursing’ Offer From WWE Superstar Danhausen

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Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, Danhausen
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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It has been 13 years since Manchester United last won the Premier League title.

They have been struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson retired following the 2012-13 season, the final year they lifted the EPL trophy.

Due to their failure to win the league for more than a decade, plus the number of wasted talents over the years, some supporters have dubbed the Red Devils as “cursed.”

WWE Superstar Danhausen to ‘Uncurse’ Manchester United?

Danhausen
GettyDanhausen is introduced during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the past year, WWE Superstar Danhausen has turned into a pop culture sensation in the United States.

Danhausen “uncursed” the New York Knicks during the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The Knicks went on to win the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years. He also “uncursed” the Carolina Hurricanes during the Stanley Cup Finals, en route to their title win.

Danhausen
GettyDanhausen drives to the ring as he is introduced during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz recently, Danhausen was asked if he could “uncurse” Manchester United.

The Very Nice, Very Evil superstar shared his conditions to help Manchester United regain its glory.

“Oh, trying to get a freebie out of Danhausen, eh?” Danhausen said via Fightful. “Well, how about you send Danhausen some of the British pounds? British pounds. All right, so Danhausen is going to need about 10 mil of those British coins you have, pounds if you will, and mail them over in a money sack, classic style, and Danhausen will do the bidding.”

Maybe Danhausen is the answer to the Red Devils’ struggles. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Man United failed to beat City despite being down to 10 men after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute.

Manchester United in the EPL This Season

Manchester United
GettyHarry Maguire and Luke Shaw of Manchester United react after their team concedes a second goal during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Hull City and Manchester United at MKM Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Hull, England.

After Matchday 4, Manchester United are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table. They have one win, one draw and two defeats, which isn’t a good start to a hopeful campaign.

On Matchday 1, the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to the newly promoted Hull City. They followed it up with a 5-2 win against Ipswich Town.

Man United then failed to secure a win over Everton, allowing a 96th-minute equalizer to Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the eventual 2-2 draw.

Manchester City vs Manchester United
GettyErling Haaland of Manchester City in action with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026 in Manchester, England.

And on Sunday, the 20-time English champions just could find the back of the net against Manchester City. Erling Haaland scored the lone goal in the 60th minute, though there’s controversy surrounding it.

According to BBC, the Premier League refereeing body, Pro Ref, has admitted that there was an “error of judgment” in awarding Haaland the goal.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Manchester United Get ‘Uncursing’ Offer From WWE Superstar Danhausen

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