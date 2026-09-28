Michael Kayode Scores 1st International Goal in Italy Debut

Michael Kayode scored his first international goal in his first cap for Italy. The defender stood out in Italy’s 4-1 victory over Turkiye in UEFA Nations League action. Kayode showed that he has the potential to become a mainstay in Roberto Mancini’s lineup.

The Brentford defender scored in the 27th minute to extend Italy’s lead to 3-0. Italy went on to win 4-1. With the victory, Italy improved to 1-1 under Mancini during this international window and have two more games remaining.

Kayode, 22, was called up to the senior team for the first time. However, he did not enter Italy’s first match against Belgium last Friday. Belgium won that 2-0, which sparked criticism among the Azzurri supporters.

As a result, starting against Turkiye gave Kayode an opportunity to show what he is capable of. He did not disappoint. The Brentford defender has continued to excel in the Premier League this season.

Now, Kayode aims to earn a starting role with a new-look Italian national team.

Roberto Mancini Reacts to Michael Kayode’s First International Goal

Roberto Mancini heaped praise on Michael Kayode after he scored his first international goal for Italy against Turkiye. He revealed what his conversations were like with Kayode ahead of his first start.

Mancini stressed the importance of bringing younger players like Kayode into the fold. Given Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in three straight cycles, the federation has had to change its approach.

Mancini pointed to Kayode and Pio Esposito as two examples of young players who have capitalized on their opportunities.

“We talked about things, things we had to do in this match. [Michael] Kayode and [Pio] Esposito are part of the group. They are two young guys, they are at the beginning, they have qualities,” Mancini told reporters during his post-match press conference (translated). “I believe that Kayode will improve even further during this year ahead of him in the Premier League. So, they are two young guys who will certainly have a great future.”

Fans React to Kayode’s First Cap for Italy

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Kayode’s impressive performance in his Italy debut. The Azzurri faithful expressed optimism that the Brentford defender can be part of the young core that can turn things around for Italy.

“Deserved. He has been brilliant this season,” a fan wrote on X.

“Bro is elite already [for real]. Brentford have the bargain of the century,” another fan wrote on X.

“Dropping a goal on your senior international debut is going to do wonders for his confidence going back into domestic league play,” wrote a fan on X.

“What a way to introduce yourself. First Italy cap, first international goal. Michael Kayode won’t forget this night,” wrote another fan on X.