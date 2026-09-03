Teddy Sheringham Gives Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Verdict: Exclusive

Teddy Sheringham shared his thoughts on the Ballon d’Or race and surprisingly did not back Harry Kane for the award. The former Tottenham Hotspur star believes there is a more deserving player than Kane, particularly due to the World Cup.

Kane, 33, is coming off an incredible season with FC Bayern Munich, in which he scored 61 goals in all competitions. He played a crucial role in Bayern’s second consecutive Bundesliga title, scoring 36 goals in 31 matches.

Kane’s performances at Bayern made England a team to watch at the World Cup. Although England failed to reach the finals, they left the tournament with a bronze medal after defeating France in the third-place match.

Still, Sheringham believes Rodri is more deserving of the Ballon d’Or despite Kane being the current favorite.

“There’s not an obvious favorite for the Ballon d’Or, but I would think you have to be winning Champions Leagues, World Cups, or Euros whenever they’re about to be in that conversation. I’m sure Kane will be in the top five, no doubt about that, but I can’t see him winning it. I think someone like Rodri has been spoken of very highly and was exceptional again in the World Cup every time he was on the football pitch,” Sheringham exclusively told Heavy Sports via BetVictor Online Casino.

“[Rodri] took his teams to glory as well, so he would be my pick. But Kane has definitely had a fantastic season as well, and he’s in and around it again.”

Sheringham Believes Harry Kane is Capable of Playing for Many Years to Come

Teddy Sheringham also said that he believes Harry Kane is capable of having great longevity and playing into his 40s. The former Tottenham Hotspur star retired at 42 years old and is confident that Kane can do the same.

Sheringham pointed to Kane’s injury history as something that raised concerns. However, the FC Bayern star’s form and consistency have those concerns to rest.

“I can see Kane playing into his 40s. He had a few injuries when he was around 26 or 27, when he had those ankle problems. Everyone was looking at him and wondering, ‘Has he got glass ankles?’ and whether he’d be okay in the long run,” Sheringham exclusively told Heavy Sports via BetVictor Online Casino. “But he’s obviously had them mended and looked at properly for his longevity, and he’s enjoying that now. He looks fit and strong, and long may that continue.”

Sheringham Says Kane Can Play at FC Bayern for Remainder of His Career

It is common for many star players to explore lucrative opportunities in Saudi Arabia or MLS once they reach a certain age. However, Sheringham said Kane could see out his career at FC Bayern.

“He’s playing his best football, scoring 60 goals in a season last year, you can’t get much better than that. Everyone is focused on providing for the main striker, and that’s what it’s all about – everyone’s doing their job to let the striker finish things off. From Harry’s point of view, there’s no reason to leave. I can’t see him going to Saudi Arabia; it’s just not in his makeup. Things may change, of course,” Sheringham said.

He continued:

“At this moment in time, I think he likes pitting himself against the best in the world, and there’s no better place to do that than Bayern.”