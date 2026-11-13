Toronto FC Legend Jozy Altidore Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Toronto FC legend Jozy Altidore is set to receive a prestigious honor next year. Altidore was surprised with the news that he will be elected into the 2027 National Soccer Hall of Fame. He was elected in his first year of eligibility.

Altidore achieved plenty of success during his legendary career. The former USMNT striker represented his nation in two World Cup tournaments. He scored 42 goals in 115 caps for the United States, which ranks him third all-time.

At the club level, Altidore played a crucial role in Toronto FC becoming an MLS powerhouse. In 2017, the American capped off a historic season for TFC, scoring the opening goal in the MLS Cup final.

Altidore was a member of Toronto FC when the club successfully completed the domestic treble in 2017. Toronto won the Canadian Championship, the MLS Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record, and the MLS Cup.

Altidore will officially be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Apr. 17, in Frisco, Texas.

Toronto FC Legend Jozy Altidore Reacts to Surprise National Soccer Hall of Fame Election

Toronto FC legend Jozy Altidore shared his reaction to his election into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Altidore, 37, was overcome with emotion. His family was present when he was informed about his National Soccer Hall of Fame election.

“It feels unbelievable. I never expected this [National Soccer Hall of Fame election]. And to have this moment with my family and my son, and everybody close to me, was amazing. I’m just so thankful to all the people that voted, all the fans for their support over so many years. It’s an incredible feeling,” Altidore said during an interview with the National Soccer Hall of Fame via a press release.

He continued:

“[My reaction to watching highlights from my career was] Time flies. It feels like yesterday where I just started and to see some of those images from over 20 years ago, but it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful to see the journey, it’s beautiful to see how you’ve changed as a person, how you’ve grown. And I’m just so grateful that I was able to play so many years,” Altidore said.

Altidore Discusses His Upcoming Hall of Fame Speech

Altidore also discussed his upcoming National Soccer Hall of Fame speech and revealed that he will likely be emotional.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it, to be honest, I barely made it through this. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but again, I’m so thankful for my family. They are the driving force. They’re the reason I’m here. The sacrifice that they gave me to be able to play this game is incredible. So, to share this moment with them is incredible,” Altidore told the National Soccer Hall of Fame via a press release.

He continued:

“I did not expect it. I was honored just to be amongst those names, and I figured if I’m lucky, I’ll get in at some point throughout my eligibility, but I really didn’t focus too much on it. This is an incredible surprise, incredible honor, and I’m just so grateful.”