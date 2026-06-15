Uruguay World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Clubs

Two-time World Cup champions Uruguay open this year’s tournament on Monday against Saudi Arabia. The Group H match will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

La Celeste are not the favorites to top Group H, falling behind to powerhouse Spain, as per Polymarket. They are ahead of Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia, so their chances of making it to the knockout stages is very good.

Uruguay were the first-ever World Cup winners back in 1930. They won their second in 1950 and have been to three more semifinals in 1954, 1970 and 2010. They failed to get out of the group stage in 2022.

Ahead of their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia, let’s look at Uruguay’s 26-man squad and find out which clubs they represent at the pro level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Uruguay Squad

Here is Uruguay’s squad and the clubs they represent:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Santiago Mele (Monterrey) and Fernando Muslera (Estudiantes)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico de Madrid), Sebastian Caceres (Club America), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Viña (River Plate), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras) and Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas de la Cruz (Flamengo), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Agustin Canobbio (Fluminense), Emiliano Martinez (Palmeiras), Brian Rodriguez (Club America), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Real Salt Lake) and Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga)

Forwards: Darwin Nuñez (Al-Hilal), Rodrigo Aguirre (Tigres UANL) and Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo)

Uruguay’s manager is the legendary Marcelo Bielsa. He has been in charge since 2023. He has previously managed Argentina and Chile, plus multiple clubs in South America and Europe.

League Breakdown of Uruguay Squad

Seven out of the 26 players are representing clubs in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Three of those seven players are signed to Flamengo, two play for Palmeiras and one each for Internacional and Fluminense.

Seven players stayed in the Americas, with four players in Liga MX, two in Argentina’s Liga Profesional and one in the MLS.

Darwin Nuñez is the only player in Uruguay’s squad playing at the Saudi Pro League, while the rest are playing for European clubs.

Four players are in Spain’s La Liga, including Federico Valverde at Real Madrid. Three players are at the English Premier League, representing Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves. It should be noted that the Wolves are going to play in the Championship next season.

There are two players in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, while there’s one player each in the Italian Serie A and Super League Greece.

Uruguay’s World Cup Schedule

The match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia on Monday is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. EST kick-off in Miami.

Uruguay’s next match is on June 21 at 6:00 p.m. EST against Cabo Verde. It will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Their final group stage match is a showdown against Spain on June 26 at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico. Kick-off is at 8:00 p.m. EST.