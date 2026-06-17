Austria World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Clubs

The final game of matchday six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be Austria taking on Jordan in Group J action. The match is set to be held at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California.

Das Team are the slight second-favorites to win the group behind reigning champs Argentina and ahead of Algeria and Jordan, as per Polymarket. They are back in the World Cup for the first time since 1998. They are also looking to get out of the group stages for the time time since 1982.

Ahead of their World Cup opening match against Jordan, let’s look at Austria’s squad and the respective clubs they represent at the professional level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Austria Squad

Here is the complete list of Austria’s 26-player squad and the pro clubs they are signed to.

Goalkeepers: Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg), Florian Wiegele (Viktoria Plzen) and Patrick Pentz (Brondby)

Defenders: David Affengruber (Elche), Kevin Danso (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan Posch (Mainz 05), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz 05), Alexander Prass (TSG Hoffenheim), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) and Michael Svoboda (Venezia)

Midfielders: Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Braga), Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Dejan Ljubicic (Schalke 04), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg), Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven) and Alessandro Schopf (Wolfsberger AC),

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Red Star Belgrade), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Austria’s current manager is Ralf Rangnick, who is one of the most influential managers in modern football. He has been in charge of Das Team since 2022, with a record of 28 wins, eight losses and 10 draws.

League Breakdown of Norway Squad

14 out of the 26 players are signed to German clubs, 13 of whom are in the Bundesliga. Patrick Wimmer is the lone player in the second division of Germany following Wolfsburg’s relegation this season.

Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, FSV Mainz and RB Leipzig have two players each, while there’s one representative each for Freiburg, Hoffenheim, Schalke, Augsburg and Bayern Munich.

There are three players from the Austrian Bundesliga, while two players are in La Liga. Their captain David Alaba is currently signed to Real Madrid, though he’s expected to leave as a free agent in the next transfer window.

The rest of the squad are scattered, with one player in each of the following leagues:

Czech First League

Danish Superliga

English Premier League

Italy’s Serie A

Portugal’s Primeira Liga

Dutch Eredivisie

Serbian SuperLiga

Technically, there are two players in England, but Sasa Kalajdzic is currently on loan to LASK in Austria.

Austria Group Stage Schedule

After Tuesday’s game against Jordan, Austria’s next match is on June 22 against Argentina. It will be held at Dallas Stadium in Arlington and is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. EST kick-off.

Their final group stage game is on June 27 at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas. They will face Algeria, with a kick-off time of 10:00 p.m. EST.