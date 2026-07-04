Canada and Morocco will play at Houston Stadium. It marks the start of the Round of 16, as the remaining nations aim to push closer to the World Cup finals.

The Round of 16 clash is already being regarded by many as a David vs. Goliath matchup. Morocco entered the tournament among the top ranked nations in FIFA rankings, and one of the favorites to win it all.

Meanwhile, Canada, one of the three World Cup co-hosts, enters the match with a lot to prove. Canada want to show that they can hang with the world’s best, similar to what they did at Copa America. However, Morocco will be a difficult test.

Morocco earned its spot in the Round of 16 after defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks. Canada earned its spot after defeating South Africa off a 92nd minute goal by Stephen Eustaquio.

Although Canada is riding a strong wave of momentum, oddsmakers still favor Morocco.

World Cup: Canada vs. Morocco Round of 16 Betting Odds

Morocco enters its Round of 16 matchup against Canada as the betting favorite.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Morocco stands as a -115 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the African giants to win in regulation would return a total payout of $37.39.

Meanwhile, Canada enters as sizeable underdogs, sitting at +370. A $20 wager on the World Cup co-hosts to win in regulation would return a total payout of $94.

For bettors who believe extra time and/or penalties will be needed to decide a winner for Canada vs. Morocco, that line stands at +220. The same $20 wager on a draw would return a total payout of $64.

Beyond the moneyline, the matchup features many appealing and lucrative options. Bettors may choose to place their bets on anytime goalscorers.

Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi is the betting favorite to score anytime during the match, as well as the first goal. His anytime goalscorer prop sits at +160, while the prop for him to score the first goal, stands at +460.

Ismael Salibari and Brahim Diaz are the next likely anytime goalscorers. Those lines sit at +170 and +210, respectively.

Jonathan David is the most likely to score for Canada. David’s odds sit at +290, so bettors may find value if he gets back on track.

David once again faced criticism after he was unable to find the back of the net in two straight matches. Canada will certainly need all hands of deck, especially David, who they rely on to play a key role. The Juventus star is also relied on to score crucial goals, which he has not done since scoring a hat trick against Qatar.

Jesse Marsch’s Projected Starting-XI

Jesse Marsch has difficult decisions to make for his lineup, particularly with determining the best approach against Morocco.

Marsch brought Alphonso Davies off the bench for the first time during Canada’s Round of 32 clash against South Africa. Davies completely changed the dynamic of the match, which led to the momentum swinging in Canada’s favor.

Despite Davies’ performance off the bench, Marsch is expected to once again have his captain on a minute restriction.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI:

Goalkeeper: Maxim Creapeau

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston

Midfielders: Liam Millar, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin