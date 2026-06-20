Curacao World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

Despite taking a beating in their FIFA World Cup debut against Germany, Curacao still made history. They became the smallest nation by both population and area to play in the tournament’s history.

Curacao has a population of just 155,000 people, so making it to the biggest football tournament is an amazing achievement already.

The Blue Wave’s next match is on Saturday against Ecuador. But before their second World Cup game, let’s look at Curacao’s squad and the clubs they play for at the professional level.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup Curacao Squad

Here is the complete list of Curacao’s 26-player squad, plus the clubs they play for and the league their club plays in.

Goalkeeper

Eloy Room (Miami FC | USL Championship in the United States)

Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar | Dutch Eredivisie)

Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Defenders

Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam | Dutch Eredivisie)

Jurien Gaari (Abha FC | Saudi First Division League)

Roshon van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle | Dutch Eredivisie)

Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven | Dutch Eredivisie)

Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor | TFF 1. Lig in Turkey)

Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor | TFF 1. Lig in Turkey)

Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen | Dutch Eredivisie)

Midfielders

Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich | Swiss Super League)

Leandro Bacuna (Igdır FK | TFF 1. Lig in Turkey)

Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar | Dutch Eredivisie)

Ar’jany Martha (Rotherham United | EFL League Two in England)

Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Forwards

Jürgen Locadia (Miami FC | USL Championship in the United States)

Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia | Super League Greece)

Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough | EFL Championship in England)

Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa | Israeli Premier League)

Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren | Belgian Pro League)

Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam | Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu FC | Malaysia Super League)

Tahith Chong (Sheffield United | EFL Championship in England)

Who Are Curacao’s Manager and Captain?

Curacao’s manager is 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, who has called leading the small nation to the World Cup his biggest achievement. Advocaat was a former player before becoming a manager in 1980.

Advocaat’s resume includes winning league titles with PSV in the Netherlands, Rangers in Scotland and Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia. He also previously managed the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

On the other hand, Curacao’s captain is Leandro Bacuna. He is the joint-most capped player in the country’s history, alongside Eloy Room.

Curacao’s World Cup Schedule

After Curacao’s match against Ecuador, they have one more group stage game on June 25 against the Ivory Coast. The match will be held inside the Philadelphia Stadium, with kick-off time scheduled at 4:00 p.m. EST.