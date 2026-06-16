Senegal World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Clubs

One of Africa’s best teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is Senegal. They are set to open the tournament against powerhouse favorites France at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

However, the Lions of Teranga are projected to finish third behind France and Norway and ahead of Iraq in Group I, as per Polymarket. They reached the Round of 16 in 2022 and had their best finish in the quarterfinals way back in 2002.

But before Senegal tests the 2018 World Cup champions on Tuesday, let’s look at their squad and the clubs their 26 players represent at the professional level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Senegal Squad

Here’s the list of Senegal’s 26-man squad and their respective positions and pro clubs.

Goalkeepers: Yehvann Diouf (OGC Nice), Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Mory Diaw (Le Havre AC)

Defenders: Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray SK), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Antoine Mendy (OGC Nice) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Bayern Munich) and Pape Gueye (Villarreal CF)

Forwards: Assane Diao (Como), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea, on loan at Bayern Munich), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) and Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG)

Senegal’s current manager Pape Thiaw has been in charge since December 2024. He has a record of 18 wins, four defeats and three draws.

League Breakdown of Senegal Squad

23 out of the 26 players for Senegal are representing clubs under UEFA. Eight players are signed to Ligue 1 teams in France, with Monaco and Nice having two each. Lyon, PSG, Lorient and Le Havre have one representative each.

Seven players are in the English Premier League, with Everton having two players on the Senegal squad. The five others are signed to different clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Sunderland and West Ham.

Technically, Nicolas Jackson is signed to Chelsea, but he’s currently on loan at Bayern Munich. Another player representing the record Bundesliga champions is Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.

Other European leagues with Senegal players include La Liga, Serie A, Turkish Süper Lig and the Israeli Premier League.

Senegal’s three-best players in Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy all play in the Saudi Pro League.

Senegal Group Stage Schedule

The Lions of Teranga’s first match against France is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. EST kick-off.

Senegal’s next match is on June 22 against Norway inside the New York New Jersey Stadium. It’s scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Their final group stage match is scheduled on June 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST against Iraq. It will be held at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.