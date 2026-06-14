Livano Comenencia Makes History for Curacao at FIFA World Cup

Livano Comenencia made history for Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old scored the nation’s first-ever goal at the tournament during its Group E match against Germany.

Scoring the first-ever goal for a nation at a World Cup is a historic achievement. Doing it against a four-time winner and soccer powerhouse like Germany is even better. Comenencia’s goal sparked celebrations among the Curacao players and fans in attendance at Houston Stadium.

Unfortunately for Curacao, that historic goal to equalize the match was its only bright spot. Germany went on to score six unanswered goals to win its opening Group E matchup 7-1.

When did Livano Comenencia Score?

Livano Comenencia‘s goal came from a fantastic strike inside the box in the 21st minute, that beat Manuel Neuer. It was an equalizer after the Germans began with a quick goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 6th minute.

Comenencia’s goal was significant, as it showed that Curacao would not be discouraged after conceding an early goal.

The goal will be remembered fondly for years to come. Curacao is an island country with a population of over 155,000 people. Now, that goal may inspire more youth to enroll or continue playing soccer so that they too can one day score a goal on the biggest stage.

Fans took to social media to express joy after witnessing the historic goal.

“They have already made history. That goal will be remembered forever. Livano Comenencia is a national hero tonight,” one fan wrote on X.

“You have forever written yourself into Curacao, and indeed World Cup folklore,” another fan wrote on X.

Who is Comenencia?

Comenencia is a young midfielder who was born in Breda, Netherlands. Although he was born and raised in the Netherlands, having represented the nation at the youth level, he did not factor into its senior plans.

Given Comenencia’s options, he decided to accept a senior call-up from Curacao in 2024. He represented Curacao during its CONCACAF qualification, where the nation earned its first-ever World Cup berth.

During qualification, Comenencia scored a massive goal in Curacao’s 2-0 win over Jamaica. That result would be later prove to be crucial, as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw in their second meeting. As a result, Curacao finished with 12 points in Group B to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Jamaica finished 2nd with 11 points and advanced to the inter-confederation playoffs. There, they lost to DR Congo in the Pathway 1 final and missed out on the World Cup.

What Club Team Does Comenencia Play for?

Comenencia currently plays for FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League, which is the top-flight league in Switzerland.

Before joining FC Zurich, Comenencia gained valuable experience in PSV’s youth system. He spent his youth career with PSV before joining its Jong PSV side in 2021. The Curacao midfielder played 60 matches for Jong PSV from 2021 until 2023 before moving to Italy.

Comenencia joined Juventus Next Gen in 2023, which plays in Group B of Italy’s Serie C. Unlike other traditional leagues, Serie C features a total of 62 teams that are split into three groups.