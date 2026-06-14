Livano Comenencia Makes History for Curacao at FIFA World Cup

Livano Comenencia made history for Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 22 year old scored the nation’s first-ever goal at the tournament during its Group E match against Germany.

Scoring the first-ever goal for a nation at a World Cup is a historic achievement. Doing it against a four-time winner and soccer powerhouse like Germany is even better. Comenencia’s goal sparked celebrations among the Curacao players and fans in attendance at Houston Stadium.

The match remains in progress, and Comenencia may still have more to offer. Curacao will need more heroics, as they enter the 2nd half trailing 3-1 following goals from Nico Schlotterbeck and Kai Havertz

When did Livano Comenencia Score?

Livano Comenencia’s goal off a fantastic strike inside the box in the 21st minute, that beat Manuel Neuer. It was an equalizer after the Germans began with a quick goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 6th minute.

Comenencia’s goal was significant, as it showed that Curacao would not be discouraged after conceding an early goal.

The goal will be remembered fondly for years to come. Curacao is an island country with a population of over 155, 000 people. Now, that goal may inspire more youth to enroll or continue playing soccer so that they too can one day score a goal on the biggest stage.

Stay tuned for more!