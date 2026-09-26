Major Alex Eala News Emerges Ahead of 2026 Asian Games

On Sunday, the tennis tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will begin.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala will be the top seed heading into the event, though there’s more good news for the current World No. 18.

According to The Manila Times, Eala has not only earned the No. 1 spot at the Asian Games in Japan, but she also received a first-round bye.

Eala getting an extra day of rest after her shocking exit at the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open should give her more advantage. She is also the favorite to take home the gold medal.

Who Will Alex Eala Face in Round 2 of the 20th Asian Games?

According to George Patten of Tennis Head, Alex Eala will face the winner of the Patcharin Cheapchandej vs. Mahin Qureshi first-round match.

Cheapchandej of Thailand is currently ranked 510th in the WTA rankings, while Qureshi of Pakistan is unranked.

Based on their rankings, Cheapchandej would be favored to move on to the second round and battle Eala.

Eala has a career record of 1-0 against Cheapchandej. They faced off on April 7, 2022 in the Round of 16 at an ITF W25 event in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

The Filipina won 6-3, 6-4.

Alex Eala Arrives in Nagoya

Following her shocking 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 loss to Tatiana Prozorova at the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open earlier this week, Alex Eala took a short break before flying to Nagoya, Japan.

According to GMA Network, Eala has already started preparing for the 2026 Asian Games.

Her travel to Japan wasn’t without a hitch, as she had to endure two flight delays.

Nevertheless, Eala was all smiles when she greeted members of the Philippine delegation and fans at the Chubu Centrair International Airport.

“Proud and excited,” Eala said.

Alex Eala on Her Loss to Tatiana Prozorova

Speaking on her postmatch press conference in Singapore, Alex Eala couldn’t hide her disappointment about her loss to Tatiana Prozorova.

“Disappointed, of course,” Eala said via Philippine Daily Inquirer. “I think I need to just take the time to see what I could’ve improved and take the time to learn.”

“It was very physically and mentally demanding,” she added. “I mean, tennis in general is demanding in both aspects and beyond those two things. But yeah, I tried to stay positive. I think there were definitely moments in the match where I played better than other moments.”

Eala didn’t dwell too long on her loss and had a positive attitude heading toward the Asian Games. She’s hoping to bring another gold for the Philippines.

The country currently has two gold medals, which both came from gymnast Carlos Yulo.