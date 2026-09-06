What’s Next for Alex Eala After US Open Exit? Tennis Star Confirms Schedule

On Saturday night, Alex Eala lost a hard-fought match against Iva Jovic in the third round of the 2026 US Open.

The two friends had one of the best matches of the year, with Jovic prevailing 7-5,3-6, 7-5 to make it to the Round of 16.

Jovic will face Coco Gauff in the next round, while Eala takes a break before her next tournament.

What’s Next for Alex Eala?

Speaking to reporters in her post-match press conference, Alex Eala confirmed her next tournament. She will be participating in the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open before representing the Philippines in the 2026 Asian Games.

“Yes, before (Asian Games) I believe, I will be in Singapore,” Eala said. via Tennis Head. “But yeah, I love playing and competing with the Philippines team and in the SEA, the Asian Games I’ve also done, I think it’s a really fun environment, I love being with the team.”

“Especially this last SEA Games in December, I had such a great time and I think they’re really memories that will stick with me,” she added. “You know, the Asian Games happens once every four years and yeah, I just found myself drawn to compete in that over other stuff.”

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Eala had the best year of her career so far. She reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and the third round of the US Open.

The 21-year-old ace also won her first WTA title last month and is currently ranked No. 18 in the world.

Iva Jovic on Alex Eala

After three grueling hours, Iva Jovic outlasted Alex Eala to advance to the fourth round of the 2026 US Open. Jovic fell to the ground after her victory and yelled her emotions out before getting hugged by Eala.

The Filipina star went on Jovic’s side of the court to congratulate her friend. Jovic was emotional talking about the gesture in her post-match press conference.

“It says a lot about her as a person,” Jovic said, via Al Jazeera. “I’m gonna start crying, but it says a lot about her as a person to be able to do that after that type of match and still come over to hug me and wish me all the best. And even in the locker room behind closed doors. … So that just says a lot about her and her character. Yeah, she’s incredible.”

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Jovic improved to 3-0 against Eala in their careers. Saturday’s match was the first time Eala won a set against Jovic. Eala came close to winning the match before Jovic turned things around midway through the third and final set.

As for her matchup against Coco Gauff, Jovic is 0-1 against her compatriot. They faced off back in May in the Round of 16 of the Italian Open. Gauff came back from a set down to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.