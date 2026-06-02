Amanda Serrano, one of the best women’s boxers of all time, has called out women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano for a cage fight.

Serrano, fresh off a brutal second-round TKO win over Cheyenne Hanson at the MVP Boxing card this past Saturday in El Paso, Texas, is one of the greatest women’s boxers on planet Earth.

But what many people do not know is that she is also a successful MMA fighter, holding a 2-0-1 record in mixed martial arts. She also has a 5-0 record in submission grappling.

Amanda Serrano Calls out Gina Carano for MMA Fight

Fresh off her win in boxing, Serrano recently did an interview with TMZ Sports and said that she wants to compete in MMA. She wants to fight on the next MVP MMA card, and she wants to work with her boxing promoters, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, to get an MMA fight signed.

“100%. I told (Jake Paul), listen, put me in coach, I’m ready to go in! It was a great show, live on Netflix, first time MVP’s done an MMA card, and it turned out beautiful. And if they decide to do it again, maybe before I’m completely done with fighting in general, I would love to go get in that cage,” Serrano said.

To that end, she said that the ideal opponent would be Carano, who recently came out of a 17-year retirement when she fought Ronda Rousey in the main event of the first MVP MMA card.

Carano felt like she didn’t really get the chance to fight, but Serrano said she is willing to fight Carano if she wants to step into the cage again.

“Listen, just hear the sound of it. ‘Serrano vs. Carano. Serrano, Carano!’ It would be an honor to go in there with such a great fighter. She’s a striker as well. She comes from a kickboxing background. So ya never know. You never know,” Serrano said.

Will Gina Carano Fight Again?

At age 44, Carano may not fight again after seeing how the fight with Rousey went, as she lost in just 17 seconds.

But she was fighting a grappler in that fight, and if she gets the chance to fight a striker, she just might be willing to come back and compete one last time, especially since MVP MMA pays really well.

Although Serrano does have a ground game, she would likely be very willing to stand and trade with Carano and give the longtime MMA veteran the striking fight that she wants.

It’s also worth noting that Serrano is 37, so while she is a bit younger than Carano, she isn’t someone who is in her 20s. They were both born in the 1980s, so the two fighters come from a similar age bracket.

Ultimately, it will be up to Carano if she wants to fight again. But if she’s willing to step into the cage one last time and give it another go, then Serrano is more than willing to be her opponent on the next MVP MMA card.