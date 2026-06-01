Gina Carano Praises Holly Holm After Controversial Boxing Defeat

Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano praised Holly Holm after she lost a controversial majority decision against Stephanie Han in boxing.

Holm, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, fought Han in the main event of Saturday’s MVP Boxing card. Although many fans and media felt that Holm deserved to get her hand raised, the judges gave a hometown decision to Han, an El Paso, Texas, native. Holm was heartbroken when the decision was read, as she truly felt she won the fight — something most people who watched it believe, too.

Gina Carano Praises Holly Holm

Following her controversial decision loss in boxing, Carano praised Holm in a long post that she shared on her social media.

“I’ve got tears on this one. I look up to @HollyHolm so much. I deeply admire her. She’s the hardest working female athlete I’ve ever been around. She’s humble, honest, happy. I feel like people don’t truly know all that she has accomplished in boxing and MMA because she doesn’t show it off, she has a more quiet straight forward disposition when it comes to showing up to fight, she lets the fights speak for themselves and then she’s fun and playful in her everyday life as she turns into the female version of Tim Allen from Home Improvement. Holly doesn’t do drama and she tells it how it is. So to see her showing her heart here means a lot, she is being very vulnerable and beautifully honest on how she feels. A lot of people agree. Last night was a hard fight to score. Two very different styles. I really like Stephanie Han as well, she’s smooth, slick and calm so congrats to her on a great fight as well. We love you Holly, as a friend and fan. It’s always an honor to watch you fight. You’re a legend,” Carano wrote on her X.

I’ve got tears on this one. I look up to @HollyHolm so much. I deeply admire her. She’s the hardest working female athlete I’ve ever been around. She’s humble, honest, happy. I feel like people don’t truly know all that she has accomplished in boxing and MMA because she doesn’t… https://t.co/RaMx1sn00M — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 31, 2026

Could Gina Carano Fight Holly Holm in MMA?

Although Carano had nothing but good things to say about Holm, fans are wondering if the two could fight for MVP MMA. After all, Carano just returned after a 17-year layoff to fight Ronda Rousey at their first MMA event, and she lost in just 17 seconds by armbar submission. She said that she didn’t feel that she actually got a chance to fight, and her coach at Syndicate MMA, John Wood, said that he thinks she might fight one more time.

Could that be a fight against Holm? It’s possible. After all, both these women are in their early 40s, so they are in a similar age bracket. Plus, they are both strikers, so Holm would likely be willing to stand and trade with Carano, which is what Carano is looking for if she does fight again.

Since MVP has had both Carano and Holm compete for them in the past month, it makes a lot of sense for the two to fight each other in an MMA match if Carano wants to fight one more time, as Holm would likely agree to it. It would be the perfect headliner for MVP MMA‘s second card, so let’s see if it ends up happening.