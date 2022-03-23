Ex-UFC Opponent Slams ‘Insecure’ Jorge Masvidal for Street Fight

Top-10 UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is facing a possible charge after being linked to an altercation with Colby Covington, and Ben Askren isn’t impressed.

“Gamebred” is suspected of felony battery after reports surfaced of Masvidal and Covington getting into it at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida. Masvidal and Covington are former best friends who are now enemies, and they fought during UFC 272 earlier this month in which “Chaos” won via unanimous decision.

The build-up to the fight was extremely toxic, with Covington taking shots at not only Masvidal, but his kids and ex-wife. And their rivalry appears to be far from over.

Police arrived on the scene Monday night and spoke with the “victim” of the incident. The victim, who has not been named by police due to the victim invoking “Marsy’s Law,” said Gamebred had attacked them.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Masvidal has been accused of running up to the victim outside Papi Steak, punching him in the mouth and then the left eye. The victim suffered a fractured tooth and wrist abrasion, as per the police report the outlet received.

The victim also stated to officers that Masvidal said: “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.” According to the victim, he was “aggressively” approached by “three or four other unknown males” as well.

The victim said they “pushed one of the unknown makes away and separated himself from the attackers and ran back into the Papi Steak restaurant where he contacted police.”

Video has been released of an incident at Papi Steak the same night featuring Masvidal and Covington. And Gamebred took to Twitter stating in a video which is now deleted: “I call this show your face challenge. What’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that s***, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Askren Reacted to the Incident, Slammed Masvidal

Askren gave his take on the March 21st altercation. Askren and Masvidal fought in 2019, and it was the fight that catapulted Gamebred’s name into superstardom. He knocked out “Funky” with a flying knee in five seconds, the fastest KO in UFC history.

“Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house,” Askren tweeted on Tuesday.

Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house 😂😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

“The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics,” Askren continued. “Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues.”

Askren pointed to Masvidal saying during the lead-up to their fight that he’d end Funky’s “bloodline”. “Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes.”

Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Gamebred had walked back his comments before their fight, however, clarifying that he’d never mention someone’s kids.

“Not his bloodline, I said I want to take him out of the reproduction system so he can’t reproduce anymore,” Masvidal said to ESPN via BJPenn.com ahead of their UFC 239 clash. “We don’t need anymore Ben Askren’s in this world. Not his bloodline. Whatever he’s done already, I don’t mention nobody’s kids: I wouldn’t dare, but I’m just taking him out for the future. We don’t need more people like him on this planet.”

Masvidal Responded to Askren’s Tweets

Gamebred took notice of Funky’s tweets. He tagged Askren in a tweet which a fan had wrote: “Jorge didn’t mean he would end his kids. Jorge misused the word bloodline. He meant to beat Askren so bad that he couldn’t reproduce anymore. Man this feels like the media manipulating someone words to further their own point.”

The tweet also promoted a response from Askren, who wrote: “Is this an apology or what is this Im very confused. Don’t need an apology, you said what you said. Im tough enough to be ok with it, I have thick skin.”