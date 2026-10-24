Carlos Prates Breaks Silence on Islam Makhachev as Major UFC 336 News Emerges

Carlos Prates did not hold back after major UFC 336 news emerged regarding Islam Makhachev‘s status. The Brazilian put Makhachev on blast for forcing the promotion to change plans for the event.

Prates was expected to challenge Makhachev for the welterweight championship. However, that will no longer happen.

The promotion announced that Prates will face Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship at UFC 336. Prates vs. Morales was booked because Makhachev informed the UFC that he would not be ready in time to defend the title.

Prates took to social media to put Makhachev on blast for forcing the promotion to change plans. With the interim title now on the line, the winner is expected to face Makhachev in a title unification fight.

Carlos Prates Blasts Islam Makhachev as Major UFC 336 News Emerges

Carlos Prates blasted Islam Makhachev after the UFC officially announced the interim welterweight title fight for UFC 336. The bout was announced during the UFC 333 broadcast, which sparked debate within the MMA community.

Prates posted a graphic promoting his bout against Michael Morales, which will now take place at UFC 336, alongside a caption directed to Makhachev. He did not mince words and accused the reigning welterweight of ducking him.

“@islam_makhachev, I’ve been working for my dream to be a champion since I was 17 years old, and now you postponed it. I’m number 1, I knocked out two former champions, while Morales only beat Sean Brady. You told UFC you won’t be ready to fight in three months. Bro, you don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t party, you can’t prepare for a fight in three months?” Prates wrote on Instagram (translated).

He continued:

“Let me show you how it’s done. January 30th, I’ll knock out Michael Morales, and then I’ll come back to retire you,” Prates wrote.

Prates also did not shy away from sharing his true feelings about Makhachev not facing him at UFC 336. He doubled down on his accusation of Makhachev ducking him by sharing a clip of Nate Diaz‘s famous ‘I’m not surprised, [expletive]’ clip.

UFC CEO Dana White Addresses Makhachev vs. Prates Falling Through

UFC CEO Dana White also addressed Makhachev vs. Prates falling through for UFC 336. He voiced his frustration with the entire situation.

The UFC CEO was not happy, as he revealed that Makhachev changed his mind about fighting before Ramadan.

White pointed to Makhachev’s activity and emphasized the importance of keeping each division active. He explained that booking Prates vs. Morales for an interim title would ensure that the division did not stall.

“Well, Islam [Makhachev], you know, on average fights like once a year and he was slated for January. And then said, ‘I don’t want to fight until after Ramadan.’ You just can’t hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving and this fight makes sense,” White said during the UFC 333 post-event press conference.