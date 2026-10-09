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UFC Star Carlos Prates Reveals What He Really Thinks of Ancelotti Leading Brazil

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Carlos Prates and Carlo Ancelotti
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Carlos Prates Discusses Ancelotti Leading Brazil

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates has shared his honest thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti leading Brazil’s national team. Ancelotti led Brazil in his first World Cup as a head coach, but they were ultimately eliminated by Norway.

Prates, a big fan of soccer, pointed out what he believes is lacking among the current group of players. Although Prates is not a professional soccer player and not directly involved in the sport, his opinion carries weight.

Prates is Brazilian, so his perspective aligns with sentiments within the country rather than those of pundits from other countries. He revealed that he is not upset that one of the most historic soccer nations in the world is being coached by a foreign manager.

Carlos Prates Praises Brazil Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti

Carlos Prates heaped praise on Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti and said he holds the Italian manager in very high regard.

Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil’s head coach came as somewhat of a surprise. Brazil is the most successful nation in World Cup history, having won a record five tournaments. However, the federation chose to look beyond its nation by appointing Italy‘s Ancelotti.

Prates considers Ancelotti among the greatest coaches in history because of what he has achieve at the club level. The Italian is also the most successful head coach in UEFA Champions League history, having won a record five titles. He is also the only head coach to have won a domestic league title in all five major European leagues.

Prates is confident that Ancelotti can turn things around for the national team and return Brazil to glory. Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002, the last time the team reached the final.

Prates believes Ancelotti will identify and develop stars who can make a lasting impact.

“[Ancelotti is] good, he’s a good coach. For me, he’s the greatest coach of all time. [I think] he’s top three in the history. And I was really excited to watch him like he work in Brazil, but not like our players is not too good. Like before, we have a really good players, but not too good. I can’t wait to the next world cup. I hope the situation got better, you know, and we become champions again,” Prates exclusively told Heavy Sports

 

Prates Reveals What Went Wrong for Brazil at the World Cup

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH91-BRA-NOR
Getty(From L) Brazil’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar and Brazil’s midfielder #18 Danilo Santos during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP via Getty Images)

Prates also shared his thoughts on what went wrong for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. He admitted that the team still lacks talent needed to compete with the world’s best.

Still, Prates is optimistic that Brazil will be stronger by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives.

“I was doing good, but you know, like, we are not on our prime and all, not too many really good players. I hope in a few years we get better.  I’m getting really sad because I really like soccer and I really want Brazil to win, but let’s see next four years,” Prates exclusively told Heavy Sports.

 

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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UFC Star Carlos Prates Reveals What He Really Thinks of Ancelotti Leading Brazil

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