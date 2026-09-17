Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could leapfrog Arman Tsarukyan and steal his UFC title shot. A win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 should give Tsarukyan a title fight. However, Sonnen thinks his spot remains in danger.

Tsarukyan has waited for a lightweight title shot for quite some time. He has been in matchmaking purgatory ever since he withdrew from his title fight against Islam Makhachev before the weigh-in.

Tsarukyan was skipped over in favor of Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317. When an interim title fight was booked due to Topuria’s hiatus, Tsarukyan was passed over again. As a result, Justin Gaethje, who defeated Paddy Pimblett to capture the vacant title, challenged Topuria instead.

Gaethje pulled off an upset and dethroned Topuria, which created another obstacle for Tsarukyan’s plans. Tsarukyan faces Ruffy in a likely title eliminator, yet Dana White still did not confirm the stakes.

Chael Sonnen Explains How Ilia Topuria Could Steal Title Shot From Arman Tsarukyan

Chael Sonnen pointed to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments as an indicator that he could be angling for a lightweight title shot. Topuria was on an impressive run with consecutive knockout wins to become a two-division UFC champion.

Sonnen believes Topuria waiting for the right moment to address his loss, which firmly inserts him back into title conversations.

“[Topuria] was extremely disciplined. Ilia knew, ‘The first time I speak after this [loss], I’m going to get the most ears.’ So he saved his bullet. He made up his mind, he worked with his team, he took his time and he saved that one statement. And so, I was telling people this way back then, ‘Hey, when he talks, the one thing you’re not considering is an immediate rematch,’ and I think an immediate rematch is a very good possibility,” Sonnen told The Ariel Helwani Show.

He continued:

“[Topuria] was the 145-pound champion, 155-pounds champion, and if it wasn’t for paperwork, simultaneously he could have been the BMF champion,” he said. “Credential-wise, I don’t know how anybody with credibility could say that Ilia Topuria does not deserve to fight for the very belt that he just held.”

Sonnen Does Not Rule Out Tsarukyan Earning a Title Shot

Despite Topuria’s calls for an immediate rematch with Gaethje, Sonnen did not entirely rule out Tsarukyan earning a title shot.

If Tsarukyan defeats Ruffy in decisive fashion, Gaethje could make a strong push to face the Armenian instead of ‘El Matador.’ Sonnen said ‘The Highlight’ may be able to convince the matchmakers to book a fresh matchup instead of a rematch.

‘The American Gangster’ feels Gaethje could get his wish for a new opponent, especially if he plans to retire afterward.

“I don’t think that Justin Gaethje asks for too much around here. If this really is his last fight and he’s got one request, which is, ‘Give me someone new.’ I think we should give him someone new. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”