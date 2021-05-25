Chael Sonnen Ready to Fight Star: ‘I Happen to Be Free’

Three-time UFC title challenger and one of the most popular fighters of his time, Chael Sonnen, teased his interest in returning to combat sports.

Sonnen retired from MMA in 2019 after suffering a TKO loss to Lyoto Machida in Bellator. He retired with a professional record of 31-17-1.

However, at 44 years old, Sonnen seems to be open to a boxing match.

In a video clip Sonnen posted on social media Monday night, “The American Gangster” revealed that he happens to “be free” the day Oscar De La Hoya plans to make his boxing return.

Weeks back, De La Hoya announced that he was returning to the boxing ring on July 3 to compete on Triller. According to reports, however, De La Hoya’s return has been pushed back. For an opponent, Triller and De La Hoya were pursuing a match with former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. However, “GSP” is under contract with the UFC and president Dana White has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on working with Triller or De La Hoya.

Now, Sonnen appears to want a piece of “The Golden Boy.”

“I saw the date of that proposed fight, Oscar,” Sonnen said. “I checked my calendar. I happen to be free.” Watch the clip below:

Sonnen’s apparent challenge stems from De La Hoya’s callout of White. With the knowledge of White potentially halting a match between himself and GSP, De La Hoya fired a shot at the UFC president.

“@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight,” De La Hoya tweeted on May 21. “How about we get into the ring first little B**** then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight”

.@danawhite Quit blocking@GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight pic.twitter.com/sPKeXpHDDW — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2021

