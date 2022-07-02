Dustin Poirier & UFC Star Get Separated After Heated Argument at UFC 276

Top-ranked UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler got into it while they were spectating UFC 276 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC officials, security and bystanders got in between the two who were yelling profanities and threatening each other on July 2.

It’s unclear at the time of this writing what transpired, however the two are rivals who are both vying for UFC 155-pound gold. The two have a history of recent trash-talking as well, which could’ve been the catalyst to the incident.

A video of the altercation was shared by top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and it can be watched below via the embedded tweet:

Poirier last stepped into the Octagon in December at UFC 269 when he challenged then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt. The contest didn’t go “The Diamond’s” way, however, as he lost the scrap via third-round submission.

After The Diamond lost the fight, Chandler took a shot at him. “I would never ever quit,” Chandler tweeted. “I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira…”

Chandler fought Oliveira for the vacant title last year and lost via second-round TKO.

Chandler’s most recent fight went down in May at UFC 274 when he earned the biggest win of his UFC career, starching Tony Ferguson with a head kick.

Poirier Recently Ripped Chandler for Never Beating Someone Coming Off of a Win in the UFC

When Poirier was on “The MMA Hour” in May, he ripped Chandler who was fresh off his win over Ferguson. He pointed to the fact that “Iron” has never had his hand raised inside the Octagon over a fighter coming off of a win.

“He’s never beaten anybody coming off of a win in the UFC!” Poirier said via MMA Fighting. “He’s been dropped in his last three fights, he’s never beat somebody coming off of a win. What are Dan Hooker’s last five fights and what are Tony Ferguson’s last five fights, the two guys he beat in the UFC?

What are their records in their last fights? And I’m not talking trash, I’m stating facts. It’s whatever, I’ll fight him too. I don’t care anymore, just book me something.”

Poirier has been campaigning to compete this summer, however a fight hasn’t come to fruition for the fan-favorite fighter. He has said on numerous occasions that he’s willing to fight at welterweight as well.

Poirier Also Called Chandler ‘Chinler’ Recently & Iron Hit Back

In May, The Diamond also called Chandler “Michael Chinler” on Twitter. That sparked an epic comeback from Chandler.

Unfortunately for Poirier, he tweeted a day before Michael Johnson earned his first KO victory since knocking out The Diamond in 2016. Taking notice of that. Chandler wrote: “Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus. #chinhistory #ufcvegas54 @DustinPoirier.”

Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus. #chinhistory #ufcvegas54 @DustinPoirier https://t.co/jNhM5w8NNn — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 15, 2022

READ NEXT: MMA World Erupts Over Jiri Prochazka’s Last-Minute Comeback Choke at UFC 275