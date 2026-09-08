Paulo Costa Reveals How He Really Feels About His Light Heavyweight Move: Exclusive

Paulo Costa shared his thoughts on his move up to light heavyweight and discussed potential future opponents. Although the Brazilian UFC star felt he could have made slight adjustments, he is happy competing at 205 pounds.

Costa moved up to light heavyweight at UFC 327 last April, earning an impressive 3rd round TKO victory over Azamat Murzakanov. It was his second consecutive win and put him back into the title picture at both light heavyweight and middleweight.

Costa looked like a natural fit at light heavyweight, particularly compared to Robert Whittaker when he made his light heavyweight debut. However, despite Costa’s impressive performance, he admitted that he would have preferred to be lighter than he was.

“I realized that I was heavier than I should have been. That was my perception. I could have been 2kg (4 pounds) lighter. I spoke to my coach, I felt a little bit too heavy,” Costa exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble.

“It was my fault for not having a more restrictive diet to come in with a slightly lower body-fat percentage. In terms of cutting down on carbohydrates a little bit, or perhaps doing 10 minutes extra of cardio, something along those lines. But nothing major.”

He continued:

“So, it’s a small, fine adjustment that can be made. That’s all. I felt a little bit heavy.”

Paulo Costa Reveals Whether He Will Return to Middleweight

Paulo Costa revealed whether he can return to middleweight or stay at light heavyweight. Despite his win, Costa did not immediately rule out a return to middleweight. However, there are several appealing matchups for him at 205 pounds and a potential title shot on the horizon.

“It’s possible. I can fight at middleweight, but I also agree with you. I’m happy at light heavyweight. I think that, if it’s my choice, I’d rather stay,” Costa exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble. “Now, if it’s because of business, negotiations, an agreement, if I have to go back down, I’ll go back down to fight.”

There is still uncertainty, particularly due to the injury Carlos Ulberg sustained when he won the vacant title at UFC 327. As a result, some of the top-ranked contenders, including Costa, have been evaluating their options with a potential title opportunity in mind.

Costa Addresses Potential Matchups Against Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev

Costa also addressed reports and fan speculation linking him to potential bouts against former UFC champions Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian said both fights interest him, but he would be more in favor of facing Prochazka due to his appeal.

“I think [Prochazka and Ankalaev are] two good names. They’re relevant names for different reasons. I think Ankalaev has less appeal with the fans, despite coming off a win. Prochazka is coming off a loss, but he puts on entertaining fights, so he has more affection from the fans than Ankalaev,” Costa exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble.

“But the division is a little bit complicated. The UFC is having a bit of difficulty putting these fights together, but they’re good names. I’d fight either of them, yes. However, either way, I think we should, as with any fight, negotiate the best deal possible.”