Jake Paul Called Out by UFC Superstar: ‘Sign the Contract!’

YouTuber Jake Paul badly wants to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a megafight boxing match, but another former UFC “champ champ” just called out Paul for his own superfight boxing match. Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is the latest combat sports star to stand in line for a fight against Paul.

Cejudo posted, “I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby.”

I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby 💋 ❤️ 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VOarKc5yN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

Cejudo retired from MMA after stopping former champ Dominick Cruz in the second round of the co-main event of UFC 249 in May.

Of the four UFC fighters ever to simultaneously hold two divisional championships at the same time, Cejudo remains the only one to have defended both titles at least once.

Additionally, Cejudo is one of only seven UFC champs in history to win titles in more than one division across a career.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Cejudo Promises Stoppage Victory

That post from Cejduo followed one from the prior day in which Cejudo claimed Paul liked to beat up “smaller retired athletes” like Cejudo.

Paul weighed 189 for his last fight. Cejudo weighed in at 135 pounds for his last UFC fight.

Cejudo posted, “Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie”.

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

And don’t tell the UFC’s “King of Cringe” he should feel embarrassed for calling out the relative novice via social media.

Cejudo said, “It’s easy money! And he gets the chance to meet his idol. It’s a win-win for both. Bend the knee”.

It’s easy money 💰! And he gets the chance to meet his idol. It’s a win win for both. Bend the knee 🥩 https://t.co/81ecOVg6Ir — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Boxing Champ ‘Tank’ Davis Also Wants Fight vs. Paul

Of course, Cejudo isn’t the only fighter to call dibs on being Paul’s next fight.

In fact, one of boxing’s best fighters, undefeated world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, revealed he’d be happy to face Paul on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming special exhibition bout against Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul.

“Jake Paul, let’s get it,” Davis said via Instagram alongside a promotional photo for the Mayweather-Logan event (per ESPN).

Gervonta Davis challenged @JakePaul to a fight on the #MayweatherPaul PPV card 👀 pic.twitter.com/bEWChnk9qw — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 7, 2020

You can see Davis ask for an undercard slot below.

I’m omw to Vegas..I need to be on that undercard https://t.co/KHu1dq8kkK — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 6, 2020

Paul Suddenly A Powerful Figure in Boxing and MMA Community

Paul seems happy with the newfound attention he’s been receiving in the combat sports community.

In fact, one could argue he’s quite suddenly become one of the most powerful figures in boxing and MMA.

I’m really like porn… everyone’s watching but you’re too scared to admit it — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 4, 2020

The 23-year-old is 2-0 as a professional boxer with both wins being knockouts.

Paul stopped ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card on Triller last month.

Jake Paul (-225) puts Nate Rob to sleep in the second round 🤯 😴pic.twitter.com/EF8qfIfn9S — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2020

Since that huge moment, Paul has been telling anyone who will listen that his ultimate goal is beating McGregor someday in a boxing match.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul said last week.

Before that fight that happens, though, Paul said he plans to earn that superfight by beating other UFC fighters and maybe some pro boxers, too.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first,” Paul said per ESPN. “We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

READ NEXT: Lennox Lewis Sparks Comeback Rumors: ‘Unfinished Business’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel