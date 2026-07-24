Javier Mendez Makes Bold Claim About Usman Nurmagomedov: Exclusive

Javier Mendez made a bold claim about his star pupil Usman Nurmagomedov. Mendez regards Nurmagomedov as the top lightweight in the world regardless of which promotion he competes in. He boasts an impressive unbeaten professional record of 21-0 (1 NC).

Nurmagomedov, 28, is currently the reigning PFL lightweight champion. He is scheduled to defend his title against Archie Colgan at PFL New York on Jul. 31. It marks his final bout under his current PFL contract, making him a free agent unless he signs a new deal.

Since Islam Makhachev moved up to welterweight, there has been speculation that Nurmagomedov will inevitably join the UFC. The Dagestani is well respected by his teammates and regarded as one of the top fighters outside the UFC.

Javier Mendez Makes Bold Claim About Usman Nurmagomedov

Mendez claims that Nurmagomedov would fit right into the lightweight title picture among the UFC’s elite. Nurmagomedov has been training extensively with Islam Makhachev, particularly in preparation for Makhachev’s welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

The PFL lightweight champion has been relied on for his timing and his ability to mimic Makhachev’s opponent. That extensive training is also mutually beneficial, as it allows Nurmagomedov to continue improving his own skills as well.

Before winning the PFL lightweight championship, Nurmagomedov was a highly touted lightweight and the reigning Bellator lightweight champion. His cousin Khabib is a UFC Hall of Famer, and his brother, Umar, is a top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender.

Not only is Mendez confident that Nurmagomedov would flourish in the UFC, but he also claimed that he would be unbeatable.

“I think [Nurmagomedov] matches up well with every one of [the top UFC lightweights]. Every single one of them and in my opinion, he beats them all,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk. “It’s my opinion. He beats them all. I don’t see him not beating any of them. The only one I didn’t see him beating is his sparring partner [Islam Makhachev], the one that moved up to welterweight, but he beats everybody else.”

Mendez Says Nurmagomedov is a Gifted Fighter

Mendez, Nurmagomedov’s coach at AKA, is a strong believer in his pupil’s skills and potential. The Dagestani’s teammates raved about his skills, and some consider him to be the crown jewel of the Nurmagomedov family.

Mendez agrees with that sentiment, saying that the Dagestani possesses skills that simply cannot be taught.

“[Nurmagomedov] is [the crown jewel of the Nurmagomedov family]. I consider him on track to being one of the greatest himself, and what this kid does, you can’t teach,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via NewBettingSites.uk. “I’ve taught him a lot, Khabib’s taught him a lot, Khabib’s father taught him a lot. But what he has is something we can’t all teach. He’s got something that’s in him.”

He continued:

“That’s what you call Allah’s gift, right? That’s his God-given gift. So, that’s what he has going for him. He has got great coaching behind him from the great one, Khabib’s father to Khabib to myself, and other coaches that are with him.”