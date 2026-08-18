Javier Mendez Names Ideal UFC Opponents for Usman Nurmagomedov: Exclusive

Javier Mendez named the ideal opponents for Usman Nurmagomedov if he decides to sign with the UFC. Mendez coaches Nurmagomedov and believes he is the best lightweight in the world.

Nurmagomedov, 28, is at a key point in his MMA career. After knocking out Archie Colgan at PFL New York, he officially became a free agent. The UFC looks like the most likely next step, but PFL, now under new ownership, could offer him a lucrative deal.

Nurmagomedov is seen as the top fighter outside the UFC and is in the prime of his career. Like his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman has an unbeaten 22-0 MMA record. He has won both the Bellator and PFL lightweight titles, making him one of the most successful fighters outside the UFC.

Mendez believes his pupil should face a top-ranked lightweight if he signs with the UFC.

Javier Mendez Names Potential UFC Opponents for Usman Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez has identified several of the top-ranked UFC lightweights as potential opponents should Usman Nurmagomedov join the promotion.

It does not appear as though Nurmagomedov is interested in easing himself into the promotion. Instead, he seems eager to prove himself against the top available opponents.

Mendez said several top contenders would be ideal opponents for Nurmagomedov’s debut.

“There’s many [potential opponents]. I think that good opponents would be Paddy ‘The Baddy’ [Pimblett]. Another good one for me would be Max Holloway because he’s big, he’s an icon. Arman [Tsarukyan] is another one,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Parimatch Online Casino.

Mendez singled out Ilia Topuria as a potential opponent for Nurmagomedov’s debut. He believes the Dagestani should only face the former two-division UFC champion if a title is at stake.

“The one I wouldn’t want because I’d like to save that one if we go over is Ilia [Topuria]. I would like to save Ilia for a more important big prize, because there’s no way [the UFC] is going to give us a title shot if [Nurmagomedov] comes on board.”

Mendez Reveals Whether Nurmagomedov Could Change Weight Divisions in the Future

Mendez also revealed whether Nurmagomedov could change weight divisions in the future. He currently competes at lightweight, but could decide to follow in the footsteps of his teammate, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev moved up to welterweight last year and became a two-division UFC champion. At UFC 330, the Dagestani joined the list of fighters to successfully defend a title in two divisions.

Given Nurmagomedov’s physical stature, Mendez ruled out a potential move down to featherweight. If his pupil were to change divisions, he would likely move up to welterweight, just as Makhachev did.

“I can see Usman moving up rather than going down. He’s growing, he’s more muscular now. He would have to really lose an arm to make 145 pounds. There’s no way. I can see him going to [welterweight] for sure because he carries the frame,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Parimatch Online Casino. “People are sleeping on him a little bit. Maybe not as much now, but I’ve been hyping him up forever. He’s the greatest one I’ve ever trained as far as talent-wise.”