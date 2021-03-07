Monster Fight Arises for UFC Superstar Jon Jones

When fans think of Jon Jones’ next fight, they will likely picture “Bones” competing for the heavyweight title against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, which takes place later this month. That is the proper assumption as UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Jones will receive the immediate title fight.

However, another fight has arisen for Bones that could be a lot of fun.

In the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday night, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision, retaining the 205-pound strap. It was the “Prince of Cieszyn’s” first title defense of a belt he won after Bones vacated it last year.

There are two specific reasons why a fight between Jones and Blachowicz could be fascinating.

The first point is obvious, Blachowicz is carrying the title Bones never lost. Interestingly, Blachowicz seemingly set himself up as the next contender for Jones in February 2020 by knocking out Corey Anderson a week after Bones’ successful title defense against Dominick Reyes. Watch a moment Blachowicz and Jones shared after the Polish fighter finished Anderson:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Blachowicz Has Defeated 2 of Jones’ Biggest Rivals

The second reason drives the storyline between Jones and the Prince of Cieszyn even more. In two consecutive bouts, Blachowicz has defeated Jones’ most recent prominent rivals.

Jones and Reyes fought at UFC 247 and Bones won the fight by unanimous decision. However many scored the fight for “The Devastator,” and for months after the fight, Reyes constantly challenged Jones to a rematch.

The rivalry between the two had been so fiery that Dana White was ready to put on the rematch, skipping over Blachowicz. However as history has it, Jones vacated the title and Reyes fought Blachowicz for the vacant belt. Reyes went into the fight viewed by some as the uncrowned champ, but Blachowicz only needed two rounds to finish him via TKO.

Adesanya has also been someone taking aim at Jones and challenging him to a fight. For the last year, the two have gone back and forth on social media with savage insults with both showing their interest in the fight. Blachowicz appears to have squashed that rivalry as well, shutting down “The Last Stylebender’s” hopes of becoming an undefeated double champ.

Jones vs. Blachowicz has an exciting narrative to it. But will it happen? Likely not, at least for a while, as Jones is currently preparing for his heavyweight debut.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones is Preparing for His Heavyweight Debut, Blachowicz Interested in Glover Teixeira

Jones vacated the light heavyweight title months after his final title defense to move up to heavyweight.

Fans have clamored for Bones’ move north of 205 pounds and it appears it will finally happen in 2021. UFC president Dana White has confirmed to the media that Jones will receive an immediate title match against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2.

On Blachowicz’s end, he has expressed interest in fighting Glover Teixeira next. Teixeira is ranked No. 1 in the division and is riding a five-fight win streak. He was also the official replacement for Blachowicz and Adesanya’s UFC 259 bout should have one of them pulled out of the fight.

READ NEXT: Wild Challenge to Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet the House’