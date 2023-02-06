Jorge Masvidal Announces Massive Boxing Card Featuring UFC Legends

Jorge Masvidal shared the lineup for Gamebred Boxing 4 event featuring multiple UFC legends on the card.

UFC welterweight Masvidal has been on the sidelines for the last year since taking on Colby Covington at UFC 272 last March. He dropped the bout on the judges’ scorecards by a lopsided unanimous decision, making it his third straight loss.

He is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on Apr. 8 in the organization’s grand return to the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

In an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal revealed some massive fights that he got booked for his boxing promotion, including multiple mixed martial arts legends.

“I got Jose Aldo versus Jeremy Stephens,” said Masvidal. “Jose Aldo, the WEC champion, one of the greatest if not the greatest featherweight champion ever in UFC history. This guy is an animal. I’ve always wanted to see him box. I was so ecstatic and excited to get this.”

Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. His final appearance under the banner came against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August. A month later, he decided to step away from professional competition after a decorated nearly two-decade long career. He hinted at a desire to test his chops in the boxing ring.

Aldo is scheduled to compete against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano this Friday, Feb. 10 at a Shooto Brazil Boxing event, which will broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

“No hugging, no jiu-jitsu,” added Masvidal. “No wrestling, just fisticuffs, lick for lick.”

The Main Event Will Feature Roy Jones Jr.

‘Gamebred’ further disclosed the card will be headlined by a clash between former UFC champion and boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

“You know the term pound-for-pound came from in boxing, you know who that’s associated with, at least to me, Roy Jones Jr,” he said. “That’s who I attribute that to. I’ve always been a fan of Roy Jones, wanted to work with him in some capacity. He’s going to be fighting someone that inspired me in my career numerous times.

“WEC champion, UFC champion, both wins in title fights were finishes, he has knockouts and finishes at 145, 155, and 170. It’s crazy what this guy has done in his career in MMA; great striker. He agreed to fight the walking living legend, pound-for-pound king, one of the best legends I’ve ever seen in combat sports. It’s Roy Jones Jr. versus Anthony Pettis.”

Masvidal Fired Shots at Jake Paul

Masvidal conceded the expenses would be high for a production that involved such high-profile athletes in the lineup. He fired shots at social media sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul for bashing the UFC about fighter pay and argued he was doing it the right way.

“I put my money where my mouth is,” he continued. “This motherf***** Jake Paul talking about how he pays fighters. Shut the f*** up. When everybody sees what the card bill is from top to bottom, I pay the fighters.

“Me and my promotion pay fighters. All this other sh** is bulls***.”

Gamebred Boxing 4 will take place on Apr. 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The full lineup so far can be found below: