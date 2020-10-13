UFC’s Nate Diaz Answers Challenge

UFC superstar Nate Diaz appears to have accepted the challenge of lightweight contender Dan Hooker on Tuesday for a catchweight bout between two of the most gritty action fighters in the sport.

First, Diaz, 35, lamented the apparent upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch that might be on its way later this year.

Diaz posted, “Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting”.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting … pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Next, Diaz seems to have answered Hooker’s weight class question by meeting him in the middle for an apparent catchweight fight.

Diaz posted, “165 Lbs…”.

165 Lbs 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Now, UFC fans will have to wait and see if Diaz and Hooker actually end up in the Octagon together.

Maybe the best part? The surprise throwdown might have come together accidentally after Diaz threw shade at top-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Regardless, Diaz vs. Hooker at 165 pounds would be a welcome addition to the UFC’s stacked fight schedule.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: List of UFC Fighters With Titles in Multiple Weight Classes

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel