Nate Diaz: UFC Champ ‘Is a P**** for Real’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to wait-and-see about his retirement plans. It was either that, or Diaz simply didn’t like the idea of preparing for a move down to the lightweight division without having the chance to be the one to dethrone Nurmagomedov.

Whatever the case, Diaz, 35, from Stockon, California, blasted the Russian dynamo via social media on Saturday following UFC president Dana White’s announcement that Nurmagomoev would wait to watch UFC 257 later this month to see if he wants to return.

Diaz posted, “[Khabib] is a p**** for real.”

Kabib is a a pussy for real — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

Diaz had much more positive things to say about UFC welterweight legend Carlos Condit.

Condit, 36, defeated Matt Brown, 40, in the co-main event of the latest UFC fight night card at Yas Island, aka UFC Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi.

It was a back-and-forth brawl that saw Condit win on the judges’ scorecards. Diaz enjoyed the action-packed fight along with the rest of the world watching the fights on ABC.

Condit and brown some beast 👊🏼💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

Diaz is expected to make his return to the UFC’s Octagon sometime during 2021.

It doesn’t appear Diaz will be sharing the cage with Nurmagomedov anytime soon, but Diaz released his inner thoughts and feelings about the undefeated lightweight champion anyway.

