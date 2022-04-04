Veteran UFC Fighter Rips Jorge Masvidal for Recent Arrest

Jorge Masvidal is facing two felony charges and UFC veteran Neil Magny recently shared his thoughts about the situation.

Masvidal’s former training partner and fellow UFC welterweight, Colby Covington, accused “Gamebred” of punching him in the face twice at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 21, which led to Covington fracturing a tooth and suffering from a wrist abrasion. “Chaos” also alleges his Rolex was damaged by Masvidal.

Gamebred was arrested on March 23 and charged with two felonies, aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. Masvidal has pled not guilty and his next court date is set for April 21, as per MMA Fighting.

Well, Magny had some choice words for Masvidal. “The Haitian Sensation” recently spoke with MMA News’ James Lynch about Masvidal’s situation.

“That was just to me like taking a step in the other direction,” Magny said via the outlet. “Here you have some athletes doing great things and then you get some nonsense like that take place kind of like makes the sport as a whole look bad. We’ve gotten so far away from like a bunch of meatheads just fighting in a cage era to being like elite athletes that are competing in a cage against one another. So for him to do something like that just takes it back to like the old school primitive days of MMA in my opinion.

“I just think it was low, distasteful and it was low and I feel like Masvidal being where he is at and what he’s accomplished definitely should have known better and done better,” he continued. “The thing that makes it worse, too, he had an opportunity to fight Covington in a sanctioned fight for 25 minutes to do whatever you want. I get that man spoke about your family, I get that he said some inappropriate things to you but you had 25 minutes to settle your disputes. If you didn’t do it in that 25 minutes then that’s on you.”

Magny picked up a win over Max Griffin via split decision last weekend during UFC on ESPN 33. With the victory, The Haitian Sensation tied former UFC 170-pound king Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in the division with 19.

Magny Isn’t Going to Sit & Wait for the Perfect Fight

During the post-fight presser, Magny shared that although he wants to fight ranked opponents, he’s prioritizing being active inside the Octagon.

“At first it kind of was and I was like, ‘I want a ranked opponent. I want this, I want that,’” Magny said via MMA Junkie. “But then life itself is my biggest motivator. I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Who the f*ck do you think I am?’ I have a son to provide for and I have a family to provide for. I can’t go out there and be choosy. I have to go out there and get it done. I have a family. I can’t just sit there and wait.”

Magny Will ‘Keep Showing Up Over & Over Again’

Magny isn’t shying away from the slow road to a title fight. The 26-fight UFC veteran said he will keep taking on whoever the promotion throws at him, which will hopefully one day land him in the top five of welterweight.

“I definitely want that top-five guy right away, but at the end of the day I can’t wait for them,” Magny said. “I’ve seen crazier things happen. Just a couple of weeks ago Islam fought a guy who wasn’t ranked in Bobby Green and he moved up one ranking spot. So if I have to fight whoever the UFC throws at me and move up one by one and find myself in the top five, so be it. I’ll do it. I just have to keep showing up over and over again.”