UFC BMF Jorge Masvidal Charged Following Street Fight

More information has emerged about an altercation that happened between UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Andy Slater, a Florida-based sports radio host, first reported on Monday night that a fight had broken out between the two MMA combatants at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach,” he wrote. “Police have been called.”

Multiple outlets have backed up Slater’s report. News is slowly trickling in about the incident, and TMZ has also provided video of the clash. MMA Junkie’s Nolan King spoke with police who confirmed an altercation involving Masvidal did occur at the restaurant. They also told King that a “victim alleges he was punched twice in the face, resulting in a chipped tooth and wrist abrasion.”

“Miami Beach Police confirm to me an incident occurred last night involving Jorge Masvidal outside Papi Steak, in which a victim alleges he was punched twice in the face, resulting in a chipped tooth and wrist abrasion,” King tweeted.

Covington was not named as the victim.

And according to ESPN, Masvidal has been charged with felony battery for the incident, as per police.

“During the attack, the victim claims Masvidal said ‘you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,'” ESPN reported.

Jake Paul Chimed In on the Masvidal/Covington Incident

2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him? #2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

Jake Paul, who has challenged Masvidal to a boxing match and an MMA fight, gave his take on the situation.

Tweeting on Tuesday morning, “The Problem Child” delivered two “facts of the day” about the incident and fighter pay: “2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby,” Paul tweeted. “Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him? #2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200%. 10x fighter pay!!!”

Paul Challenged Masvidal to an MMA Fight a Few Months Ago

This is not the first time Paul has tweeted about Masvidal and fighter pay. A few months back, The Problem Child challenged UFC president Dana White to put on a fight inside the Octagon between Paul and Masvidal. But the kicker for Paul to step in as a mixed martial artist was that the UFC president would have had to increase fighter pay and benefits.

Paul tweeted via MMA Junkie:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

White did not accept Paul’s challenge.