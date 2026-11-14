RAF Abu Dhabi: Full Results and Highlights

RAF Abu Dhabi took place, capping off a rollercoaster of a week for the wrestling promotion. The event saw Khamzat Chimaev earn a dominant tech fall victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Chimaev defeated Weidman, who accepted the matchup on short notice after Colby Covington withdrew from the card. With the win, ‘Borz’ captured the Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship.

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan made easy work of former Bellator welterweight contender Neiman Gracie. Tsarukyan defeated Gracie by tech fall. With the victory, the UFC lightweight contender improves to 9-1 in RAF.

In addition, Merab Dvalishvili’s incident with Usman Nurmagomedov put his status in jeopardy. However, he was given a fined for his role in the incident and ended up competing.

Dvalishvili defeated his former foe Marlon Moraes. With the win, ‘The Machine’ bounced back from his loss to Henry Cejudo at RAF 12.

RAF Abu Dhabi: Full Results

The full results for RAF Abu Dhabi were as follows:

Khamzat Chimaev def. Chris Weidman – RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship

Arman Tsarukyan def. Neiman Gracie

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Giga Chikadze

Abdulrashid Sadulaev def. Dauren Kurugliev

Kyle Dake def. Alp Arslan Begenjov – RAF Cruiserweight Championship

Saba Lazishvili def. Urijah Faber

Jordan Burroughs def. Azamat Nurykau

Kyle Snyder def. Shamil Erdogan – RAF Light Heavyweight Championship

Murtaza Talha def. Osama Elsaidy

Diana Avsaragova def. Julianna Pena

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes

Zahid Valencia def. Khidir Saipudinov

Kennedy Blaydes def. Bella Mir – RAF Women’s Middleweight Championship

Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili React to Victories

Merab Dvalishvili and his teammate Saba Lazishvili received heroes welcomes at RAF Abu Dhabi. Both teammates received an outpouring of support within the MMA and wrestling communities after fighting off Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

Despite being attacked, Dvalishvili called for authorities to release Nurmagomedov and his teammates from custody. ‘The Machine’ also refused to press charges against the group as well.

“Hey, if you can, I would say Abu Dhabi government or whoever can do it, please release those guys. Please, let them out. Because we are just fighters and this thing can happen, but I want them out, please,” Dvalishvili said during his post-match interview with Chael Sonnen.

Lazishvili, meanwhile, shared his reaction to winning his RAF debut. He expressed gratitude for all the support he received this week after a video of the incident went viral on social media. After the video circulated on social media, many even suggested that UFC CEO Dana White sign him.

“I feel wonderful, man. God is great. Life is beautiful,” Lazishvili told the RAF digital team backstage after his win. “Life is beautiful. I never received this much love in my life. It’s wonderful.”