Raul Rosas Jr. Breaks Silence Following UFC Vegas 121 Victory

UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. has broken his silence following his fifth-round TKO win over Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 121.

In what was one of the best fights of 2026, Rosas stopped Barcelos in the fifth round to complete an epic comeback and pick up the biggest win of his MMA career to date as the 21-year-old Mexican phenom moved to 7-1 overall in the UFC.

It was an amazing fight between two warriors, one that tested the limits of each fighters’ hearts, minds, and bodies, and which won both men $100,000 each for Fight of the Night.

Of greater concern, of course, is the health of Barcelos, as he suffered a medical emergency that led to the stoppage. Barcelos is said to be doing better, but we still do not have clear answers as to what happened.

Still, it goes down as a TKO win for Rosas, and it’s, by far, the biggest win of his young UFC career to date.

Raul Rosas Jr. Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Win

Taking to his social media after the dust settled from UFC Vegas 121, Rosas broke his silence about his epic war with Barcelos.

“History continues… what a special night ! Being able to headline my first Main event at 21 years old, Dreams coming reality all trough hard work, and God’s plan. I felt great out there I knew I was in for a war, had a lot of fun. Prayers to my opponent we both pushed each other to our limits, we left it all out there. Thank you all for helping me get better everyday and believing in me #godsplan,” Rosas wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Raul Rosas Jr.?

This win over Barcelos gave Rosas his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon, and it should set him up for a big fight his next time out.

Taking a look at the UFC bantamweight division, some potential opponents that make sense for him next are veterans Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi, as each fighter would represent a step up in competition for Rosas as he looks to keep moving up the bantamweight ladder.