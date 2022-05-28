Tony Ferguson Responds to UFC Superstar Nate Diaz’s Fiery Callout

UFC superstar Nate Diaz wants a fight, and ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson alluded to being interested.

For months, Diaz has been taking to Twitter to show his desire to compete inside the Octagon as soon as possible. He’s been shelved for nearly a year and with one fight left on his contract before becoming a free agent, Diaz hopes to fight this summer.

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what?” Diaz tweeted on May 27.

A little while later, Ferguson chimed in with a GIF featuring Mel Brooks in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” See the embedded tweet below:

Diaz has called out several fighters since the fall, ranging from top-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque to Ferguson himself. The last thing fight fans have heard from UFC president Dana White about his plan for Nate Diaz was a potential scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Ferguson Suffered a Tough Loss Earlier This Month at UFC 274 Against Michael Chandler

“El Cucuy” is facing a 60-day medical suspension which began after his brutal KO defeat to Michael Chandler on May 7. Ferguson was on a mission to snap a three-fight skid by defeating the former multiple-time Bellator 155-pound champion. And although he had a solid first round, hurting and dropping “Iron,” his night came to an end early into the second frame.

Chandler landed a kick to El Cucuy’s jaw, knocking him out cold.

With the loss, Ferguson remains winless in his last four bouts dating back to May 2020. Still, the 25-7 professional mixed martial artist remains ranked No. 9 in the official UFC lightweight standings.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson revealed that he is going to start seeking new training opportunities with bigger MMA gyms.

Top-Ranked UFC Lightweight Beneil Dariush Is Open to Ferguson Training at Kings MMA

One fighter who has contributed to Ferguson’s losing streak is No. 6-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush. They competed at UFC 262 in May 2021 and Dariush earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over El Cucuy.

While recently speaking with The Schmo, Dariush shared his willingness for Ferguson to come to train at Kings MMA in Anaheim, California.

“I actually think Tony has the right idea right now,” Dariush said via BJPenn.com. “He’s talking about working with the team, having people that can push him,” Dariush said. “Having a head coach, where he’s not the head coach, where he doesn’t wake up and be like, I feel like doing this. Man, just because you feel something, isn’t always the right thing to do. Sometimes your coaches know better.

“Honestly 90 percent of the time when I wake up in the morning I feel like not training because I’m beat up and I’m old, but that’s not how it works. It’s important to have coaches who expect things from you and you don’t want to fail that expectation.

“That being said, I think it’d be a great idea for him to join a team. Obviously, we’re right by him and I would never deny a guy,” Dariush continued. “Even though we’re in the same division, even though we have history, I would never deny him if he wants to train here. Obviously, it’s not even about me, it’s about him coming in and putting forth a good presence with the team and the coach… That would be my advice for Tony. He’s on the right path, I think he just needs to find that team and coach.”