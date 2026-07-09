Conor McGregor’s New Physique Casts Doubt on UFC Comeback

Newly released fight kit photographs of Conor McGregor show off his physique after five years away from the Octagon.

‘The Notorious’ is, as expected. aged, very tanned, and noticeably softer in appearance. With half a decade outside the Octagon, facing litigation and embracing performance-enhancing drugs to recover from injury, this version of McGregor is the most radically different we’ve ever seen.

Many comparisons are being drawn between this McGregor and the one who fought Poirier in 2021, but a more accurate comparison would be that of McGregor who fought Donald Cerrone in 2020. This was McGregor’s last appearance at welterweight.

Conor McGregor’s New Physique vs. 2020 Fight With Donald Cerrone

Different lighting and lenses aside, McGregor is noticeably softer around the edges, and lacks the vascularity he carried in his 2020 physique. His legs are also slimmer, possibly due to his recovery from the traumatic tibia fracture sustained against Poirier in 2021.

Now 37, McGregor enters one of the most dangerous fights of his career. Max Holloway, 34, is in his fighting prime, and fought for the BMF belt in his last contest. ‘Blessed’ hasn’t had an extended layoff like McGregor, and has stayed active throughout the Irishman’s lengthy hiatus.

The harsh reality of MMA is that 37 is a twilight year for any fighter, let alone one with a history in the lighter men’s weight classes. 35 is a massive obstacle for these fighters in title fights, and McGregor isn’t just two years older; he hasn’t fought in any capacity in over five years.

As we know, McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, including UFC 329, and he could well be fighting out of contract to pursue other fighting avenues. Despite this, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, isn’t ruling out a lightweight fight if “something really big” is offered in the future.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Full Card

Conor McGregor’s comeback card at UFC 329 features 14 fights, with no title fights on the bill. Running up the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett takes on Benoit Saint-Denis in a classic Britain vs. France matchup. Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut on the main card. Former champions Robert Whittaker and Cody Garbrandt occupy the preliminary card.

Conor McGregor (22-6) vs. Max Holloway (27-9); welterweight

Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-4); lightweight

Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3); bantamweight

Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2); heavyweight

Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1); flyweight

Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2); middleweight

Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zach Reese (10-3); middleweight

Cody Durden (18-10-1) vs. Ode Osbourne (13-9); flyweight

Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1); bantamweight

Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) vs. Luke Riley (13-0); featherweight

Robert Whittaker (26-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11); light heavyweight

Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Cong Wang (9-1); flyweight

King Green (35-17-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8); lightweight

Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. John Garza (6-1); bantamweight

The card will kick off at 5 pm ET, with the main card starting at 9 pm ET. McGregor and Holloway are expected to fight sometime around 11 pm ET. Holloway is prepared to take on the best McGregor possible and put an end to the Irishman’s comeback story. Only time will tell in Las Vegas at UFC 329 on July 11.