Angel Reese Admits to Upcoming Meetings With Caleb Williams

During a recent interview with Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN-TV, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese said that she has been in contact with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, regarding an upcoming meeting between the two rookies.

“Me and Caleb are kind of from the same area,” Reese said to Sharkey. “He told me he’s going to come to the game Tuesday.”

Reese is referring to her May 7 WNBA preseason game against the New York Liberty.

“Being able to have men and women respected on both sides,” Reese added. “They’re going to come to our games. We’re going to go to their games. Just being able to turn Chicago up.”

Since the 2024 NFL game schedules haven’t been released yet, we don’t know when Reese’s first opportunity to watch Williams play at home will be.

While the Bears are scheduled to play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on August 1, the game is taking place in Canton. Ohio.

Then again, since the WNBA is taking a month-long break from July 18-August 14 because of the Paris 2024 Olympics, it’s possible that Reese might find the time to watch Williams in Ohio. Although she can also wait until his upcoming home games.

During a May 1 interview with NBC Chicago, Reese said that, “one of my good friends are best friends with [Caleb] that are in my friend group.

“[Caleb and I] talked after he got drafted. I don’t know when he’s gonna be here, but we’re all gonna hang out,” the former LSU star added. “My friend is coming down, and we’re all gonna hang out, cause we’re cool. So I’m excited.”

A week earlier, after Williams was drafted by the Bears, Reese tweeted, “DMV TIES! LET’S TURN THE CITY UP!! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw.”

Rookies Are All The Rage In Chicago Right Now

Chicago sports teams have landed multiple high-profile rookies in recent weeks.

First the Chicago Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick in the April 15 WNBA Draft, then Reese with pick No. 7. They also selected Gonzaga’s Brynna Maxwell at No. 13 overall.

On April 25, the Bears selected Williams No. 1 overall, then former University of Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the NFL Draft’s No. 9 pick.

Not to mention that Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, won his third Rookie of the Month award in April. Bedard is currently a -2,000 favorite to win the 2023-24 Calder Trophy (given to the NHL’s top rookie), per DraftKings.

Will The Sky Succeed This Season?

The arrival of Reese and her ex-rival turned teammate Kamilla Cardoso have Sky fans hopeful for success this season.

Chicago produced an 18-22 record last season. While they were a respectable 11-9 during away games, they only managed a 7-13 home record.

The Sky’s first preseason game didn’t produce a win. Yet, Reese scoring 13 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and adding 2 steals and 1 block over 24 minutes showed that she’s ready for the WNBA.

Although she did also have 5 personal fouls in the 92-81 loss, which was broadcast by a fan in the stands with an iPhone.