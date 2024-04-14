Caitlin Clark Roasts Comedian For His Take on Women’s Sports

Caitlin Clark made an April 13 appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, two days before she’ll be selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. While there, she defended women’s sports in hilarious fashion.

The Iowa icon showed up on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment alongside comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che, right after Che made a sexist joke.

Caitlin Clark makes an appearance on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Laacl1ezjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 14, 2024

“The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said.

After Clark appeared, Che waited a few moments for the audience’s applause before claiming that he’s a fan of Clark. To which Clark replied, “You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports. Don’t you, Michael?”

“I wouldn’t say a lot.” Che responded. “It’s not on the regular.”

Then Jost interjected, playing a “supercut” of all the jokes Che has made at the expense of women’s sports.

The segment then continued with Clark pressuring Che to read three jokes about him, which she had written.

The first joke referenced the Indiana Fever, who’ll be drafting Clark with the WNBA Draft’s first pick on April 15.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft,” Che read. “A reminder that the Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

The second joke pertained to Che’s comedy special, “Shame the Devil“. And the last joke alluded to Clark breaking the NCAA record for three pointers in a season.

Che then wished Clark good luck in the WNBA.

“Thanks, I’m sure it will be a big first step for me.” Clark responded. “But, it’s just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation.”

Clark’s appearance then concluded with her giving Che an autographed pink apron, then making a joke about him being single.

Clark Adores Maya Moore

Clark and her basketball hero had a wholesome interaction in March, when Moore surprised her during a segment on ESPN’s “College GameDay“.

Play

The two basketball legends have a lot in common on the court.

Entering the Final Four, Clark was leading Iowa in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and was tied for most blocks.

She was only the second player since 2000 to lead her team in all five categories at that point in the season.

The first player to do so? Maya Moore.

The Fever’s Future is Assured

The 2024 WNBA Draft hasn’t happened yet. But the multiple Indiana Fever references Clark and Che made during “Saturday Night Live” allude to Indiana being all-but guaranteed to take Clark with the No. 1 overall pick on April 15.

Indiana missed the 2024 WNBA playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 13-27 record.

Yet, now that they’re about to have both Clark and the 2023 WNBA Draft‘s No. 1 overall pick, Aliyah Boston, the team seems destined for success.