Fever Star Aliyah Boston Injury Status for Game 2 vs. Aces Revealed

The Indiana Fever are looking for a win on Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round matchup in the 2026 WNBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever are back at home inside the confines of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will likely be packed and loud as they try to force a Game 3 back to Las Vegas on Thursday and salvage their season.

Aliyah Boston was initially listed as questionable for Game 1 before being upgraded to available. She finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Fever’s 102-85 loss.

Aliyah Boston’s Injury Status for Game 2

The Indiana Fever have listed Aliyah Boston as probable for Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces. Boston is still dealing with a lower right leg injury, which flared up in the Fever’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

Boston initially injured her right leg in February during her stint at Unrivaled. She was forced to miss the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in March but was cleared to return before the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

The four-time All-Star has never missed a game in her career until this season. She ended up missing four games this season, which were all due to her lower right leg injury.

Three of those games were in the first half of back-to-back games, which meant that the Fever were trying to be cautious and gave her more time to rest.

Boston also re-aggravated her injury in late July, when she landed hard on her right knee against the Seattle Storm. She was listed questionable for several games, but she didn’t miss a game.

The Fever are expected to upgrade Boston from probable to available before tip-off. She’ll likely undergo a few workouts and get evaluated before getting cleared by the team’s medical team.

Indiana Fever Injury Report

In addition to Aliyah Boston, the Indiana Fever have three other players on their injury report for Game 2.

Caitlin Clark is tagged probable with a back injury, while Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are ruled out due to a lower right knee injury and a lower left leg injury, respectively.

Clark’s back injury isn’t serious since she hasn’t missed a game because of it since early July. She is not on a minutes restriction and will likely get upgraded to available before the start of the game.

Dantas and Harris are out for the season since they suffered serious injuries. Dantas underwent left knee surgery in early August, while Harris broke a bone in her lower left leg after an awkward landing in the Fever’s final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx.